Nearly 1 Million Film, Entertainment Employees Are Out of Work

About 890,000 film and entertainment employees are “not working” due to the ongoing pandemic, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said on Wednesday, noting that these losses “[trickle] down to many of the small businesses that provide support for this industry.”

The numbers were reported to the county’s Economic Resiliency Task Force by an entertainment industry representative — Universal Pictures Chairwoman Donna Langley — on Tuesday, Barger said. The supervisor also said that 80% of jobs in the restaurant industry have been lost and over 75% of those who lost their jobs were making, on average, less than $50,000 a year.

“It was sobering,” Barger said of the numbers. “Anyone listening to yesterday’s meeting heard loud and clear that employees and businesses are suffering.”

On Monday, L.A. County officials announced that they have set a July 4 goal for a “full or staged” reopening of retail, restaurants and malls.

“I understand the urgency to reopen and know many of the experts the County has assembled … have been working hard to develop safe and efficient plans to revitalize their sectors as early as next month,” Barger said in a statement on Tuesday. “I remain focused on working with industry leaders and health officials to safely make way for Los Angeles County to reopen by the Fourth of July.”