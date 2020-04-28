Neon Promotes Elissa Federoff and Christina Zisa to President Roles

Neon has promoted Elissa Federoff to the role of president of distribution and Christina Zisa to president of publicity, the “Parasite” distributor announced Tuesday.

Both Federoff and Zisa have been with Tom Quinn’s young distribution house Neon since its inception in January 2017. Federoff moves up from EVP of theatrical distribution, and Zisa was previously EVP of publicity.

“Elissa Federoff and Christina Zisa have been the cornerstone to Neon’s success since we launched. In a very short time, they’ve broken multiple box office records as well as changed the history of the Academy Awards forever,” CEO and founder Quinn said in a statement. “Personally and professionally they embody all the things that make Neon a unique and special place for filmmakers and films to thrive. Cinema’s future looks bright with these caretakers at the helm, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.

Federoff, previously had been overseeing the company’s release strategy across all its titles. She has also been instrumental in ramping up Neon’s direct-to-consumer capabilities with virtual cinema, including the rollout for Neon’s upcoming documentary “Spaceship Earth” on May 8, which will be made available to both traditional and non-traditional venues. Federoff previously held stints at The Orchard, RADiUS, Oscilloscope Laboratories and Lionsgate.

Zisa created and implemented all awards, events and publicity campaigns for the Neon slate, including the historic Best Picture win for Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” as well as “Honeyland” and “I, Tonya.” Her work has garnered 16 Oscar nominations and seven wins. Zisa previously worked with Quinn at boutique label RADiUS.

Neon has been active with acquisitions, even during the coronavirus, including “Pig” starring Nicolas Cage, Brandon Cronenberg’s “Possessor,” the Andy Samberg comedy “Palm Springs” acquired in partnership with Hulu, the biopic “Shirley” starring Elisabeth Moss, “The Painter and the Thief” directed by Benjamin Ree, Amy Seimetz’s SXSW submission “She Dies Tomorrow,” and the documentary “Gunda” executive produced by Joaquin Phoenix.