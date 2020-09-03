netflix nielsen weekly top 10 streaming shows

Netflix/The CW/Universal TV

Netflix Shuts Out Amazon Prime Video in Nielsen’s Inaugural Ranking of Weekly Top 10 Streaming Shows

by and | September 3, 2020 @ 11:15 AM

“The Umbrella Academy” led the way, but every other show aired on another network first

Nielsen’s inaugural weekly streaming Top 10 list was dominated by Netflix. Outside of “The Umbrella Academy,” the rest were shows that Netflix acquired to fill out its library and have either finished their runs or air new episodes somewhere else.

Netflix’s adaptation of Gerard Way’s Dark Horse-published comic book series ranked No. 1 for the week of Aug. 3, 2020 through Aug. 9, 2020, with 3.011 billion (yes, Billion) minutes consumed on the streaming platform. Counted in this study are all U.S. TV (so, no laptops, mobile devices) viewers ages 2 and older on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Season 2 of “The Umbrella Academy” was released on July 31, 2020, which helps explain its total domination the following week. “Shameless” was the only other series in the billions of minutes for the measured week. Season 10 of that comedy came to Netflix on July 26.

Also Read: 70% of Netflix's Top 10 Titles Over First Month of Daily Lists Were - Surprise - Netflix Originals

Below are the Top 10 series for Aug. 3-Aug. 9.

  • “The Umbrella Academy” (20 episodes): 3.011 billion minutes
  • “Shameless” (120 episodes): 1.125 billion minutes
  • “Grey’s Anatomy” (361 episodes): 918 million minutes
  • “The Office” (192 episodes): 897 million minutes
  • “Criminal Minds” (277 episodes): 697 million minutes
  • “NCIS” (353 episodes): 524 million minutes
  • “In the Dark” (26 episodes): 418 million minutes
  • “Dexter” (96 episodes): 316 million minutes
  • “Supernatural” (321 episodes): 315 million minutes
  • “Parks and Recreation” (121 episodes): 304 million minutes

All of those shows (and billions of minutes) are from Netflix, which means Amazon’s Prime Video was shut out of the Top 10.

Nielsen hopes to add additional streaming platforms to this metric in the near future. Another goal would be cutting down the lag time from viewing to reporting. Nielsen does not currently measure other streaming services like Hulu or CBS All Access and newcomers Disney+ or HBO Max. (We’d bet Baby Yoda will be popular once again when “The Mandalorian” returns for its second season in October.)

As of June 30, 2020, Netflix had 72.9 million U.S. and Canadian subscribers. (That’s how Netflix reports.) Amazon at last count reported 150 million Prime subscribers in January, though a Prime subscription includes retail perks like free two-day shipping, and doesn’t break out U.S. subs from its global count. Netflix has more than 190 million members around the world.

Also Read: Charlize Theron's 'The Old Guard' Among the Top 10 Most Popular Netflix Films of All Time

For comparison’s sake, we looked at Netflix’s own self-curated Top 10 lists, which it puts out daily, as well as weekly. While Netflix declined to share its weekly list for the same date range, we looked at a few of the daily lists from the first week of August. As you’ll see below, there are quite a few discrepancies, but Netflix’s methodology is drastically different than Nielsen’s.

For starters, it incorporates far more Netflix originals, something TheWrap found when we tracked the first month of the streamer’s Top 10 lists. The way Netflix says it counts a view — watching just 2 minutes of a show or film — is the basis for how it creates these daily Top 10 lists. These rankings don’t include any actual viewership data — which is par for the course for Netflix.

Aug. 5

  • “The Umbrella Academy”
  • “Shameless”
  • “Immigration Nation”
  • “Sugar Rush”
  • “The Last Dance”
  • “Moesha”
  • “Cursed”
  • “Last Chance U”
  • “In the Dark”
  • “The Office”

As you can see above (and below), when a series either returns for a new season or makes its Netflix debut (whether that be a new series or an acquired original, like the ’90s-era sitcom, “Moehsa”) has a direct correlation to it appearing on Netflix’s list. Part of that is excitement — for example, “Cobra Kai,” the “Karate Kid” sequel that Netflix acquired from YouTube, is the current leader on Netflix’s Top 10 list; the first two seasons became available last week.

Netflix also typically puts its new programming front and center when its users sign in, making them more likely to sample. “Sugar Rush” returns for its third season on July 31, while “Moesha” debuted Aug. 1. The docuseries “Immigration Nation” premiered on Aug. 3.

Aug. 6

  • “The Umbrella Academy”
  • “Shameless”
  • “World’s Most Wanted”
  • “Immigration Nation”
  • “Sugar Rush”
  • “The Last Dance”
  • “Moesha”
  • “Cursed”
  • “The Office”
  • “Last Chance U”

Also Read: 'Tiger King' Tops 'Stranger Things 2' in First 10-Day Viewership, Nielsen Says

Aug. 7

  • “The Umbrella Academy”
  • “Shameless”
  • “World’s Most Wanted”
  • “Immigration Nation”
  • “Sugar Rush”
  • “The Last Dance”
  • “Moesha”
  • “Cursed”
  • “The Office”
  • “Last Chance U”

“Selling Sunset” returned for its third season on Aug. 7.

Aug. 9

  • “The Umbrella Academy”
  • “World’s Most Wanted”
  • “The Seven Deadly Sins”
  • “Wizards: Tales of Arcadia”
  • “Selling Sunset”
  • “Shameless”
  • “The Last Dance”
  • “Immigration Nation”
  • “The Rain”
  • “Sugar Rush”

18 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

  • new-summer-tv-shows-2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Being Reuben The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Tell Me a Story CBS All Access
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • DEAD PIXELS The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Cannonball - Season 1 NBC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Don't ABC
  • United We Fall ABC
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
  • Game On CBS
1 of 19

Nielsen sheets cooled off as the months warmed up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 has been an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how 18 freshman broadcast television shows -- some acquisitions -- fared in total viewers for their premieres this summer.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far

View In Gallery

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

ahs american horror story apocalypse cordelia sarah paulson biggest questions ahead of season finale

Sarah Paulson Talks Returning to Set for ‘AHS’ Season 10, ‘Impeachment’ Amid Pandemic
Richard Speight Jr.

Watch ‘Supernatural’ Star’s ‘Toe-Tappin, Bar-Shufflin’ Music Video for ‘Goin’ Straight’ (Exclusive Video)
Dr Linda Lucifer

‘Lucifer’ Director Richard Speight Jr Says His Fifth (And Formerly Final) Season Episode Is All About Dr Linda
Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna Miniseries About Late Brazilian Racing Driver Ordered at Netflix
tough as nails finale big brother

Ratings: ‘Tough as Nails’ Season Finale Pairs With ‘Big Brother’ for CBS Wednesday Win
Cuties

‘Cuties’ Director Says She Received Death Threats Over Sexualized Netflix Poster
mulan

‘Mulan’ Ushers In New Phase in Hollywood’s Premium On-Demand Experiment
ARMY OF THE DEAD Matthias Schweighöfer Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Spawns Prequel Film and Anime Series Ahead of Netflix Debut

How Activision and YouTube Attracted Record Viewers to the First Virtual Call of Duty League Championship
Challenger_ Final Flight

‘Challenger: The Final Flight’ Trailer Retraces Tragic 1986 NASA Mission That Never Made It to Space (Video)
TIFF 2020 logo

Fall Film Festivals Struggle for Relevance in the Year of Coronavirus
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE