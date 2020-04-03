15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From ‘Duncanville’ to ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ (Photos)

When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Also Read:Winter TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Rank: 14 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 12 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
ABC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
Fox
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
NBC
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
Fox
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
CBS
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
Fox
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
CBS
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million