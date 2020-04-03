15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From ‘Duncanville’ to ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ (Photos)

When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here. Also Read: Winter TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Katy Keene
The CW
Rank:  15     Show:   "Katy Keene"   Net:  The CW   Total Viewers: 568,000 Also Read: Ratings: NBC’s ‘Indebted,’ CBS’ ‘Tommy’ and The CW’s ‘Katy Keene’ Make for a Trio of Bad Debuts
Duncanville
Fox
Rank:  14     Show:   "Duncanville"   Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank:  13     Show:  "Flirty Dancing"   Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist NBC
NBC
Rank:   12    Show:     "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"*   Net:  NBC    Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
Indebted - Season Pilot
NBC
Rank:   11    Show:   "Indebted"  Net:  NBC   Total Viewers: 2.1 million
For Life
ABC
Rank:  10     Show:   "For Life"   Net:  ABC   Total Viewers: 3.178 million
Outmatched
Fox
Rank:   9    Show:   "Outmatched"   Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Council of Dads
NBC
Rank:   8   Show:   "Council of Dads"   Net:  NBC   Total Viewers: 3.9 million
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector - Season 1
NBC
Rank:  7    Show:  "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector"   Net:  NBC   Total Viewers: 4.4 million
Deputy Stephen Dorff
Fox
Rank:   6   Show:  "Deputy"    Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Tommy
CBS
Rank:   5    Show:   "Tommy"   Net:  CBS   Total Viewers: 4.787 million
Lego Masters
Fox
Rank:  4    Show:   "Lego Masters"   Net:  Fox   Total Viewers: 4.837 million
9-1-1: Lone Star
Fox
Rank:   3    Show:  "9-1-1: Lone Star"   Net: Fox   Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers) 
Broke
CBS
Rank:   2    Show:  "Broke"   Net:  CBS  Total Viewers: 7.05 million
FBI Most Wanted
CBS
Rank:   1    Show:  "FBI: Most Wanted"   Net:  CBS  Total Viewers: 7.1 million
