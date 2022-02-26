HBO Max has a crowded month of new movies and shows streaming in March, from franchise films to original series debuts — and it’s shaping up to be a go-to streaming service for awards contenders, just in time to get caught up before the Oscars.

Warner Bros. films “Dune” and “King Richard,” both of which are nominated in several key categories including Best Picture, make their return to streaming on HBO Max. “Dune” returns on March 10, but last-minute viewers looking to catch up before the Oscars will only have a few days to stream “King Richard,” which returns on March 24. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony airs on March 27.

Fellow Best Picture contenders “Drive My Car” and “West Side Story” are also arriving on HBO Max in the coming weeks. “Drive My Car,” which has been in limited theaters, is finally available to stream on March 2, as is “West Side Story” — the same day it lands on Disney+.

As for the new Max Original series, the pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death” and the Jamie Dornan thriller “The Tourist” both premiere on March 3, followed by “Minx,” “Ruxx,” “Julia,” and “One Perfect Shot.”

And as always, there are plenty of films new and old, including 2021 hits “F9” and “Halloween Kills” (the Extended Version, at that) and library highlights like “Timecrimes,” “The Aviator,” and “Adaptation.”

Check out the full list of new movies and shows on HBO Max in March below.

March 1:

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraperson, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Los Cronocrímenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back (Aka Bienvenidos), 2019 (HBO)

March 2:

Blade I, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3:

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 4:

El Planeta, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: En Letra De Otro, 2022 (HBO)

March 6:

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

March 7:

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8:

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 1 – 8

March 10:

Dune, 2021 (HBO)

Dune is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices.

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12:

Victor and Valentino S3A Premiere

March 13:

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March 14:

Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Season 1

March 15:

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18:

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Niki, 2018

March 20:

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

March 23:

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games – 1999,

March 24:

King Richard, 2021

King Richard is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25:

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31:

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022

Moonshot is available on HBO Max in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos (English only) on supported devices

Exact Dates to be Announced:

Swimsuit, 1989

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B