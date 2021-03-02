Go Pro Today

15 New Winter Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Debris’ to ‘The Equalizer’ (Photos)

“The Masked Dancer” doesn’t even make the Top 5, but “Young Rock” does

and | March 2, 2021 @ 8:51 AM Last Updated: March 2, 2021 @ 9:18 AM
Is it cold in here, or is it just the "Cherries Wild" TV ratings? TheWrap has ranked the Big 4 broadcast networks' (CBS, NBC, Fox and ABC) new series by the viewership for their winter 2020-21 debut episodes. We have 15 thus far, with more on the way. Check out TheWrap's gallery here. Also Read: 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)
Cherries Wild
Fox
Rank: 15  •   Show:  "Cherries Wild"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 1.111 million   •  This Pepsi-produced game show had a flat debut.
The Hustler
ABC
Rank: 14  •   Show:  "The Hustler"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 1.993 million   •  Hustlin' skills will need to improve if this show wants to get away from the bottom of the Nielsen chart.
The Great North
Fox
Rank: 13   •   Show:  "The Great North"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 2.275 million   •   Way too far south on this list to be great.  
NAME THAT TUNE RX5 JENALE+AMBER
Fox
Rank: 12   •   Show:  "Name That Tune"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 3.036 million   •   It ain't the old days of TV ratings, but this'll do. (Especially for Fox.)
Call Your Mother
ABC
Rank: 11   •   Show:  "Call Your Mother"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 3.227 million   •  A premiere audience that not only a mother could love.
Clarice
CBS
Rank: 10   •   Show:  "Clarice"   •   Net: CBS   •   Total Viewers: 3.960 million   •  "Silence of the Lambs" sequel series "Clarice" was not very silent in its debut, drawing 4 million viewers and topping its 10 p.m. time slot. 
Kenan
NBC
Rank: 9   •   Show:  "Kenan"   •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 4.071 million   •   The lead-out for "Young Rock" didn't have quite as strong a debut as its lead-in, but "SNL" staple Kenan Thompson still drew a decent crowd.
Masked Dancer Disco Ball Ice-T
Fox
Rank: 8   •   Show:  "The Masked Dancer"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 4.123 million   •   Doing its parent series, "The Masked Singer," semi-proud with a strong-enough debut audience, which came on the heels of an NFL doubleheader.
Debris
NBC
Rank: 7   •   Show:  "Debris"   •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 4.360 million   •  Not garbage.
Mr. Mayor
NBC
Rank: 6   •   Show:  "Mr. Mayor"   •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 4.917 million   •   Cheers to Ted Danson.
Young Rock
NBC
Rank: 5   •   Show:  "Young Rock"   •   Net: NBC   •   Total Viewers: 5.034 million   •   "Young Rock" was NBC's most-watched sitcom debut since 2017. Congrats, Dwayne.
Call Me Kat Fox
Fox
Rank: 4   •   Show:  "Call Me Kat"   •   Net: Fox   •   Total Viewers: 5.372 million   •   Mayim Bialik's new sitcom lapped up a whole bunch of viewers -- for a comedy, especially for a Fox comedy -- but it also followed a good NFL game.
The Chase
ABC
Rank: 3   •   Show:  "The Chase"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 6.203 million   •   Just chasing "The Equalizer" (with a big asterisk) and "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" -- for now.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC
Rank: 2  •   Show:  "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"   •   Net: ABC   •   Total Viewers: 7.831 million   •   NOT bankrupt.
Queen Latifah Equalizer
CBS
Rank: 1   •   Show:  "The Equalizer"   •   Net: CBS   •   Total Viewers: 20.4 million   •  Immediately following Super Bowl LV, "The Equalizer" bowed to what appears to be a whopper of an audience. But in context, the Queen Latifah drama drew the third-smallest audience ever for a show that had the Super Bowl as its lead-in.