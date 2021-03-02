NBC/Fox/CBS
Rank: 15 • Show: "Cherries Wild" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 1.111 million • This Pepsi-produced game show had a flat debut.
ABC
Rank: 14 • Show: "The Hustler" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 1.993 million • Hustlin' skills will need to improve if this show wants to get away from the bottom of the Nielsen chart.
Fox
Rank: 13 • Show: "The Great North" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 2.275 million • Way too far south on this list to be great.
Fox
Rank: 12 • Show: "Name That Tune" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 3.036 million • It ain't the old days of TV ratings, but this'll do. (Especially for Fox.)
ABC
Rank: 11 • Show: "Call Your Mother" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 3.227 million • A premiere audience that not only a mother could love.
CBS
Rank: 10 • Show: "Clarice" • Net: CBS • Total Viewers: 3.960 million • "Silence of the Lambs" sequel series "Clarice" was not very silent in its debut, drawing 4 million viewers and topping its 10 p.m. time slot.
NBC
Rank: 9 • Show: "Kenan" • Net: NBC • Total Viewers: 4.071 million • The lead-out for "Young Rock" didn't have quite as strong a debut as its lead-in, but "SNL" staple Kenan Thompson still drew a decent crowd.
Fox
Rank: 8 • Show: "The Masked Dancer" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 4.123 million • Doing its parent series, "The Masked Singer," semi-proud with a strong-enough debut audience, which came on the heels of an NFL doubleheader.
NBC
Rank: 7 • Show: "Debris" • Net: NBC • Total Viewers: 4.360 million • Not garbage.
NBC
Rank: 6 • Show: "Mr. Mayor" • Net: NBC • Total Viewers: 4.917 million • Cheers to Ted Danson.
NBC
Rank: 5 • Show: "Young Rock" • Net: NBC • Total Viewers: 5.034 million • "Young Rock" was NBC's most-watched sitcom debut since 2017. Congrats, Dwayne.
Fox
Rank: 4 • Show: "Call Me Kat" • Net: Fox • Total Viewers: 5.372 million • Mayim Bialik's new sitcom lapped up a whole bunch of viewers -- for a comedy, especially for a Fox comedy -- but it also followed a good NFL game.
ABC
Rank: 3 • Show: "The Chase" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 6.203 million • Just chasing "The Equalizer" (with a big asterisk) and "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" -- for now.
ABC
Rank: 2 • Show: "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" • Net: ABC • Total Viewers: 7.831 million • NOT bankrupt.
CBS
Rank:
1 • Show:
"The Equalizer" • Net:
CBS • Total Viewers:
20.4 million • Immediately following Super Bowl LV, "The Equalizer" bowed to what appears to be a whopper of an audience.
But in context, the Queen Latifah drama drew the third-smallest audience ever for a show that had the Super Bowl as its lead-in.