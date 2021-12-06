With the release of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” remake days away, Universal has set a Thanksgiving release for the director’s next film “The Fabelmans” that’s loosely based on his childhood.

“The Fabelmans” from Amblin Entertainment will hit theaters wide on November 23, 2022. The film stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle, and Spielberg co-wrote the script alongside Tony Kushner.

Spielberg, Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger are producing “The Fabelmans.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, but this is the first time in 20 years that Spielberg has shared a writing credit on a film since “A.I.: Artificial Intelligence.”

Also in the supporting cast for the film are Chloe East, Oakes Fegley, Isabelle Kusman, Julia Butters and Sam Rechner.

“The Fabelmans” will open alongside another untitled Disney animated film that’s on the release slate for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. This Thanksgiving saw strong numbers for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in its second week and was headlined by Disney’s animated “Encanto,” which brought in $40.3 million. However, this year’s Thanksgiving was down 45% from the same weekend in 2019, despite other big releases like “House of Gucci” and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.”

“West Side Story” opens in theaters from 20th Century Studios on Friday.