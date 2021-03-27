New Woody Allen Interview to Air on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

“CBS Sunday Morning” will air a new interview tomorrow with Woody Allen, whose sexual abuse scandal has gained renewed attention in light of a recent HBO docuseries.

Anchored by Lee Cowan, the interview with the filmmaker was taped last July about his memoir and will be the filmmaker’s “first in-depth television interview in nearly three decades,” according to the network. The special will also include a report on “controversial artists and their art” and re-air Dylan Farrow’s 2018 interview with “CBS This Morning,” in which she spoke at length about her child molestation accusations against Allen and denied being coached into making the allegations.

Allen has repeatedly denied the accusations.

CBS News, in a statement, said the Allen interview was being released now given the renewed interest in the accusations against Allen.

“The interview, which occurred last summer during an active news cycle, is being presented now given the renewed interest in the controversy surrounding the filmmaker,” the statement said. “The exclusive for Paramount+ offers the ability to explore Allen, his career, and the allegations in context and with the depth that this story demands.”

Following HBO’s damning docuseries “Allen v. Farrow,” according to several insiders, no major U.S. distributor is going to touch an Allen film with a 10-foot pole given the cloud hanging over the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

“There’s no chance a major studio will work with him because they’ll never get actresses to work with him — it will #MeToo the studio out of business,” a producer told TheWrap. “It’s not worth it. Right now, with ‘cancel culture,’ no one is going to stick their necks out.”

The special will be available this Sunday on Paramount+.