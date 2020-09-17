New York Comic Con has revealed its second wave of virtual panels for this year’s all-digital con, a four-day lineup that includes staples like AMC’s “The Walking Dead” shows and BBC America’s “Doctor Who,” along with newbies like CBS All Access’ “The Stand” and The CW’s “Stargirl.”

Hosted by NYCC parent ReedPop and dubbed New York Comic Con’s “Metaverse,” the online event will run Oct. 8-11 as the virtual replacement for New York Comic Con 2020. The NYCC Metaverse panels will stream on New York Comic Con’s YouTube channel.

Per ReedPop, “In addition to panels streaming live & on-demand exclusively via YouTube, fans will be able to participate in talent Q&A’s during panels, turn every panel into a watch party and geek out with other fans using YouTube’s Comments, Community Tab, and Live Chat features.”

See below for the list of “Metaverse” panels and their descriptions, courtesy of New York Comic Con. Additional scheduling information for panels will be announced in the coming weeks.

‘STAR TREK’ UNIVERSE | Exclusive Conversations with Casts of ‘STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS’ + ‘STAR TREK: DISCOVERY’ and SURPRISE GUESTS – Thursday, Oct. 8 at 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

The beloved panel returns to New York Comic Con with a special virtual edition, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with casts and producers from the “Star Trek” universe on CBS All Access, alongside a few special surprise guests.

Join the creator of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, Mike McMahan, and series voice cast for a special edition of CBS All Access’ official “Star Trek” after-show, “The Ready Room,” as they dive into the season one finale with host Wil Wheaton. Voice cast appearing include Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

Be the first to learn the latest about STAR TREK: DISCOVERY before season three premieres on Thursday, Oct. 15, exclusively on CBS All Access. Join series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman and Wilson Cruz; new cast members David Ajala, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander; and series co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise, for an exclusive conversation on what’s in store for the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Moderated by Sarah Rodman of Entertainment Weekly.

‘THE STAND’ | Exclusive Q&A with Cast + Inside Look – Friday, Oct. 9 at 12:40 PM ET/9:40 AM PT

Based on Stephen King’s iconic post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, the much-anticipated limited event series asks the question “where will you stand?” in the ultimate fight between good and evil. Join series stars Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Odessa Young and Owen Teague alongside showrunner Benjamin Cavell and executive producer Taylor Elmore, as they discuss bringing this epic story to life and what fans can expect when the series premieres Thursday, Dec. 17, exclusively on CBS All Access. Moderated by Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair.

Inside the World of ‘Wolfwalkers’ from Apple TV+

Join directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart for a deeper look at Wolfwalkers, a new Apple Original Film. Alongside Cartoon Saloon’s Maria Pareja (production designer), Sandra Andersen (character designer), and Mark Mullery (assistant director), they’ll offer insights into the creative process and answer questions directly from fans. From Cartoon Saloon, the Oscar®-nominated animation studio behind The Secret of Kells and co-produced with Mélusine Productions, comes a magical tale of an unlikely friendship between two girls in 17th-century Ireland. A young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe (voiced by Honor Kneafsey), and her father, Bill (Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean), journey to Ireland to help wipe out the last wolf pack. But everything changes when Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl named Mebh (Eva Whittaker) from a mysterious tribe rumored to transform into wolves by night. Coming Soon to Apple TV+.

In the Writers’ Room of ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’

Join executive producers Colin Trevorrow and Scott Kreamer, consulting producer Zack Stentz, story editor Josie Campbell, and staff writers Sheela Shrinivas, Rick Williams and Bethany Johnson as they take you inside the writers’ room of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts': The Final Season

Take a final journey inside the post-apocalyptic wonderland of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts before season three hits Netflix October 12. Join executive producers Radford Sechrist and Bill Wolkoff, story editors Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco, and voice cast as they preview the final season.

‘Smallville’ Cast | 20 Years of Fandom, Friendship & Flying

Join Tom Welling, Erica Durance, Sam Witwer, Laura Vandervoort, and Michael Rosenbaum on this look back at this groundbreaking show and a look ahead at what’s next for this Super-group.

Adam Savage’s Favorite Costumes

Adam Savage is well known for his love of cosplay and his “Adam Incognito,” in which he walks the floor in costume, has become a convention staple. In this show and tell from his shop, Adam takes you through three of his FAVORITE costumes — Alien, Captain America and astronaut — one of which is handmade by Adam himself, one of which was a collaboration with multiple makers, and one of which was a commission.

Dylan O’Brien Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Love and Monsters’

Go behind the scenes of the wildly imaginative, post-apocalyptic adventure that’s filled with LOVE AND MONSTERS. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt, the film arrives on premium video-on-demand and Digital October 16. #LoveAndMonsters

Katherine Langford & Charlie Plummer Talk Blowing Up & Growing Up in ‘Spontaneous’

Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer, director Brian Duffield and more share behind-the-scenes stories about making the explosively funny movie SPONTANEOUS, an outrageous new teen love story about high school students who begin inexplicably exploding…literally. The film debuts on premium video-on-demand and Digital on October 6. Based on the novel Spontaneous, the satirical comedy also stars Hayley Law, Yvonne Orji, Rob Huebel and Piper Perabo. #SpontaneousMovie

50 FREAKin Years Later – A Conversation with the Star-Studded Cast and Team Behind ‘The Freak Brothers’

Based on Gilbert Shelton’s acclaimed comics “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers” that sold 40 million copies worldwide, this new adult animated series is set in modern day San Francisco and features four cannabis-loving, time-travelling “Freaks” from the late 1960s – Freewheelin’ Franklin Freek (Woody Harrelson), Phineas T. Phreakears (Pete Davidson), Fat Freddy Freekowtski (John Goodman) and Fat Freddy’s Cat aka “Kitty” (Tiffany Haddish). Join some of the cast, Executive Producers and Showrunners for what is sure to be a hysterical conversation as they discuss bringing this 50-year-old comic book series back to life as an adult animation. This incredible cast (which includes Workaholics alums Adam Devine and Blake Anderson) and veteran Hollywood production team are set to release their 3 Freaks, Cat and bevy of other characters into the wild later this year.

All Aboard the Crazy Train! The Osbourne Family Goes Paranormal

Crazy…but that’s how it goes! Get ready as the First Family of Darkness makes their NYCC debut! In a Travel Channel special event, Jack Osbourne is taking his family – including Ozzy and Sharon- on their first-ever paranormal investigation. For the first time ever, the Osbournes are giving fans a sneak peek into their hilariously haunted experience. Jack, Ozzy, and Sharon will reveal stories and exclusive video from their spooky family bonding experience. Viewers will hear about their investigation, ghostly findings, paranormal beliefs and all of the antics one

A Conversation with Executive Producers and Cast Members from ABC’s ‘The Good Doctor’

Join the Cast and Executive Producers from the hit ABC & Sony Pictures Television series, The Good Doctor. David Shore, Freddie Highmore, and the cast will break down the season three finale and give fans an exclusive inside peek into what’s to come in the two-part season four premiere “Frontline,” about the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Discussion with the ‘One Day at a Time’ Executive Producers and Cast

Join the Cast and Executive Producers to discuss One Day at a Time returning to CBS after forty years, the future of the Sony Pictures Television series and importance of Latinx representation on television. Moderated by Ariana Romero, Senior TV Critic at Refinery29.

‘A Discovery of Witches’ S2 | Behind the Magic

Take a journey to the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London as Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches returns for season two. Enjoy a sneak peek at the new magical series, adapted by Bad Wolf from Deborah Harkness’s bestselling All Souls trilogy, including an introduction by Deborah herself and Bad Wolf Executive Producer Lachlan MacKinnon, as well as a Q&A with key cast Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and Steven Cree who will gather from the set of the infamous Congregation- in Wolf Studios Wales – where witches, daemons and vampires meet and where they are also filming season 3.

VIZ & Powerhouse Animation Present Seis Manos

Join the creative team and cast members on a deep dive into Seis Manos as they reflect on their favorite moments and reveal lots of behind-the-scenes secrets. Panelists include: Brad Graeber (Co-creator), Álvaro Rodríguez (Co-creator), Daniel Dominguez (Writer), Willis Bulliner (Director), Jonny Cruz (Voice of Jesus), & Angélica Vale (Voice of Garcia).

‘The Adventure Zone’ Graphic Novel – ‘The Crystal Kingdom’

They’ve done it again! The co-creators of The Adventure Zone have THREE #1 New York Times bestselling graphic novels–The Adventure Zone: Here There Be Gerblins, The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!, and now The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal. And if you haven’t read them yet, now’s the time to catch up, because co-authors Clint McElroy, Justin McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Travis McElroy, and co-adaptor and illustrator Carey Pietsch are coming together to discuss each of these books, the process of adapting a podcast into a graphic novel, and to share an exclusive sneak peek of The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom (you heard that right! There will be a fourth book!) coming in 2021 from First Second. This conversation will be moderated by Erika Ishii (Destiny 2).

Graphix Out Loud – Kids Comics Come to Life

Graphix comes to life with live readings of some of the best new and upcoming graphic novels, featuring Varian Johnson and Shannon Wright (Author and Illustrator, Twins), Maria Scrivan (Author, Forget Me Nat), Penelope Bageiu (Illustrator, The Witches Graphic Novel), and hosted by Raina Telgemeier (Author, Smile, Sisters, and Guts).

IDW Presents – The World of ‘Locke & Key’

Unlock what’s next in the world of Locke & Key, now a hit Netflix original series! Join New York Times best-selling author Joe Hill (Full Throttle, NOS4A2, Dying is Easy) and legendary artist Gabriel Rodríguez in conversation with series editor Chris Ryall, as they welcome you back to Keyhouse. Be the first to hear more about the next wave of comics and graphic novels in the Locke & Key franchise!

‘X-Men’ | The Art and Making of the Animated Series

Meet the creative team behind one of the most celebrated, revolutionary animated TV shows of all time as they discuss their new book, X-Men: The Art and Making of the Animated Series, by Eric Lewald (series showrunner) and Julia Lewald (series writer). The Lewalds are joined by other celebrated creators who helped make X-Men: The Animated Series, including Larry Houston (series producer/director), Rick Hoberg (series artist), Stephanie Graziano (production), and Sven Larsen (VP, Licensed Publishing for Marvel). Panelists will discuss what it’s like to develop, pitch, design, write, draw, direct, and produce a hit animated series, while showcasing never-before-seen production and promotional materials from the art book.

‘Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King’

Step into Wakanda with Emmy-nominated William Jackson Harper and the award-winning writing team for Marvel’s Black Panther: Sins of the King, from Serial Box. Get an inside look into the upcoming immersive e-book and audiobook series and be the first to hear an exclusive audio excerpt from William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), who will be narrating the series.

In Conversation with All the Anime!

Missed your regular fix of MCM Anime? Join familiar faces Andy Hanley and Jeremy Graves from Anime Limited as they give a rundown of All the Anime’s latest exclusives, festival features and new releases. Continue the conversation over on the NYCC x MCM Metaverse Discord channel when the panel is over!

A Celebration of Revolutionary Girl Utena

Hear from iconic Manga Writer, Chiho Saito (Kanon, Revolutionary Girl Utena, The World Exists For Me) and Director, Kunihiko Ikuhara (Sailor Moon, Revolutionary Girl Utena) as they answer fan questions and take a look back at the critically acclaimed and highly influential anime series. Panel hosted by Anime Limited.

Jackbox Games is back with the Jackbox Play Along area during NYCC x MCM Metaverse!

Join us on the New York Comic Con x MCM Metaverse channel for the chance to play along in the audience during some rounds of your favorite Jackbox titles, including new games from The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (coming later this fall).

The Jedi Mind – Lessons in Mindfulness from ‘Star Wars’

The code that all Jedi strive to follow offers principles for being at peace and learning. In fact, these tenets are useful not just in a galaxy far, far away, but here in our own world. While the Force isn’t present in our galaxy, we can still learn from how the Jedi use it to guide their lives. And we can use these lessons about the Force as a gateway to studying mindfulness and putting practices into action. Join us for an exploration of how the practice of mindfulness inspires and empowers some of our favorite Star Wars characters, and how we can bring some of that inspiration into our everyday lives. Panelists include Amy Ratcliffe, Managing Editor of Nerdist and author of The Jedi Mind; Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, and founder of Her Universe; and Dr. Drea Letamendi psychologist and co-host of the Lattes with Leia podcast.

Titans of Graphic Novels

From memoir to retelling to identity exploration, these female graphic novel titans created their stories to entertain and inspire the next generation of women. Join Robin Ha, Kathleen Gros, Lily LaMotte, and Shannon Hale as they talk with Comics Beat editor-in-chief, Heidi Macdonald about their process, their visions, and how they managed to carve out a space for their excellence in a male-dominated world.

From Page to Screen – An Exclusive Talk with the ‘Hunger Games’ Creators

For the first time ever, the creative professionals behind the Hunger Games come together for one must-see event. David Levithan (Editor of the Hunger Games books) joins in conversation with Nina Jacobson (Producer of the Hunger Games films) to share their behind-the-scenes experiences in bringing this wildly popular series to life. From bookshelf to big screen, it’s a lot of work being the real-life Gamemasters of a worldwide phenomenon! Watch as these creative forces reminisce about their time with The Districts and learn more about the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Let the games begin!

V.E. Schwab Spotlight – ‘The Invisible Life Of Addie LaRue’

Join New York Times bestselling author V.E. Schwab, as Tor Books presents this exclusive panel about The Invisible Life Of Addie LaRue. As part of this special event, V.E. Schwab will be doing a reading of an excerpt from her new novel and answering your fan questions! Tickets purchased will include a copy of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue.

The Grishaverse | Collaboration and Adaptation with Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer

Leigh Bardugo (King of Scars, Ninth House) is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of fantasy novels and the creator of the Grishaverse. The Grishaverse (coming soon to Netflix in an original series titled Shadow and Bone) spans the Shadow and Bone Trilogy, the Six of Crows Duology, The Language of Thorns, and the King of Scars Duology–with more to come. In this virtual NYCC program, she’s joined by the showrunner of the Netflix adaptation, Eric Heisserer (Birdbox, Arrival) to discuss all things Grishaverse, including two new October titles: The Lives of Saints and Shadow and Bone: The Collector’s Edition.

Exclusive Meet and Greet with Leigh Bardugo

Here’s your chance to meet Leigh Bardugo (King of Scars, Ninth House) in a personal online one-to-one video meet and greet! Tickets purchased will include a branded video recording of the entire experience as a memento, a copy of The Lives of Saints (with a signed bookplate) and a pre-order of Rule of Wolves.

Get Heated with the Cast & Creator of Hulu’s ‘Helstrom’

There’s about to be one hell of a Helstrom family reunion and you are all invited! Join the cast and creator of Hulu’s upcoming horror series, “Helstrom,” as they discuss what went into bringing this twisted comic to life and answer fans’ burning questions. All 10 episodes of “Helstrom” premiere Friday, October 16th on Hulu.

Conversation and Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hulu’s New Horror Series ‘Monsterland’

You can’t escape what lives within! Discover the monsters and unpack the thought-provoking tales brought to life in Hulu’s new series, Monsterland, based on the collection of short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters.” Join cast members and creator/showrunner Mary Laws as they delve into the nightmares and share a look at what happened behind-the-scenes. All 8 episodes of “Monsterland” premiere Friday, October 2nd on Hulu.

Cast of Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Reveals First Look At Hulu’s New Animated Series

First Look At Hulu & Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.” Everyone’s favorite big-headed, egomaniacal supervillain is coming to Hulu! Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming adult animated series, Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.,” hear from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and meet our hilarious cast of characters voiced by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero. Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.” is coming soon to Hulu.

‘ANIMANIACS’ Voice Cast & Producer Panel

The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot are heading home to the Warner Bros. Water Tower. But first they’re making a quick stop at NY Comic Con to give the fans an exclusive first look at their brand-new series coming soon to Hulu. Join executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche for a lively panel that will most definitely be zany to the max. “Animaniacs” is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation and premieres on Hulu on Friday, November 20.

‘Archer’ Cast Trivia Showdown (FXX)

“Archer,” FX Networks’ award-winning animated comedy series about the world’s greatest spy and his cohorts, returns to NYCC for the ultimate trivia battle royale in celebration of the show’s 11th action-packed season, premiering Wednesday, September 16 at 10pm ET/PT on FXX. Play along with series stars H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates as they mine their memories and test their knowledge for this not-to-be-missed foray into the trivia daaaanger zoooone, hosted by Executive Producer Casey Willis. And don’t forget to catch up on all seasons of “Archer,” available for streaming via FX on Hulu.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (FX) Q&A

Fresh off its eight (8!) Emmy nominations, “What We Do in the Shadows” returns to New York Comic Con for a LIVE discussion with the cast and producers. Come with your burning questions about vampires, slayers, ghosts, necromancers and … Jackie Daytona! Named “TV’s funniest comedy” by Rolling Stone, “What We Do in the Shadows” is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Joining the conversation will be series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team. Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on FX on Hulu. BAAAAT!

Spotlight on ‘Doctor Who’ Featuring Stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill | BBC AMERICA

BBC AMERICA, in partnership with HBO Max, spotlight “Doctor Who” and the series’ return to New York Comic Con with the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and companion Yaz, played by Mandip Gill. Together with moderator Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon.com, they will look back at their epic past two seasons in the TARDIS, which have been packed with shocking twists, turns and surprises, and discuss their favorite moments to date. The two stars return in BBC AMERICA’s highly-anticipated Doctor Who Festive Special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” premiering this holiday season. “Doctor Who” is a BBC AMERICA co-production with BBC Studios. In the U.S., “Doctor Who” premieres exclusively on BBC AMERICA with past seasons available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

‘The Watch': A First Look At BBC AMERICA’s Newest Series

Dive into the thrilling fantasy world of BBC AMERICA’s newest series “The Watch,” featuring a discussion with cast and executive producers, special guests and a first look at the series. “The Watch” follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. Moderator – actress Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) – joins panelists and series stars Richard Dormer (“Game of Thrones”), Lara Rossi (“I May Destroy You”), Adam Hugill (“1917”), Jo Eaton-Kent (“Don’t Forget the Driver”) and Marama Corlett (“Blood Drive”), along with executive producers Simon Allen (“The Musketeers”) and Richard Stokes (“Broadchurch”).

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’

“The Walking Dead” will present a panel at NYCC spotlighting episode 1016, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode Sunday, October 4 at 9 PM ET/8c. In “The Walking Dead’s,” “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

AMC’s ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

“Fear the Walking Dead” will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering Sunday, October 11 at 9 PM ET/8c.

Season six of “Fear the Walking Dead” explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” returns to NYCC as the third series in wildly successful “The Walking Dead” Universe. The series is set to premiere Sunday, October 4 at 10 PM ET/9c. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The Sound of ‘The Sandman’ with Neil Gaiman and Friends – presented by Audible and DC

In celebration of the first-ever audio adaptation of “The Sandman” — based on the bestselling DC graphic novel series that rewrote all the rules — Audible will bring together master storyteller Neil Gaiman, aural auteur Dirk Maggs, and other special guests to reveal the creative process behind this groundbreaking audio production. Panelists will discuss how the source material, including the detailed notes for illustrators in Gaiman’s original manuscripts, was painstakingly taken off the page and brought to life in a fully-immersive listening experience featuring a 68-member, all-star cast led by James McAvoy, cinematic soundscape, and original music score.

DC’s ‘Stargirl’ Cast & Producer Panel

“DC’s Stargirl” creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins series stars Brec Bassinger (Bella & the Bulldogs, All Night), Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood, Faking It), Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl, Girl’s Room), Cameron Gellman (Heathers), and Meg DeLacy (The Fosters), as they relive the first season’s most epic moments. Join your favorite Blue Valley residents as they share behind-the-scenes tales and scoop on what’s to come for Season 2. DC’s “Stargirl: The Complete First Season” is currently available to own on Digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and now streaming on The CW app.

The Godfather of Gaming – An Exclusive Conversation with Sid Meier

Join us for an exclusive talk with one of the most influential game changers in the industry. For years, video games were regarded as just another form of mindless entertainment, devoid of meaning and entirely mechanical. Today, video games are significant cultural commodities and an acknowledged art form because of the contributions of video game giants. Watch as Sid Meier, the game designer and developer behind the Civilization series, discusses the tales of his video game pioneering in a sneak peek of his upcoming book release. SID MEIER’S MEMOIR!: A Life in Computer Games (W. W. Norton & Company) takes fans through the life and legacy of one of the most influential creative forces in video game history. The memoir will dive into the challenges he faced and how he influenced the strategy game genre we know today. As part of New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, Sid Meier will also be joined in conversation by Soren Johnson (Lead Designer, Civilization IV), as they reminisce about the joys of creation, the excitement of expanding possibilities, and the very heart of playing video games–and of being human.