New York Comic Con has revealed the first wave of virtual panels for this year’s all-digital con, a lineup that includes staples like AMC’s “The Walking Dead” shows and BBC America’s “Doctor Who,” along with newbies like The CW’s “Stargirl.”

Hosted by NYCC parent ReedPop and dubbed New York Comic Con’s “Metaverse,” the online event will run Oct. 8-11 as the virtual replacement for New York Comic Con 2020. The NYCC Metaverse panels will stream on New York Comic Con’s YouTube channel.

Per ReedPop, “In addition to panels streaming live & on-demand exclusively via YouTube, fans will be able to participate in talent Q&A’s during panels, turn every panel into a watch party and geek out with other fans using YouTube’s Comments, Community Tab, and Live Chat features.”

See below for the list of “Metaverse” panels, courtesy of New York Comic Con. More panels will be announced soon, along with scheduling information.

Get Heated with the Cast & Creator of Hulu’s ‘Helstrom’

There’s about to be one hell of a Helstrom family reunion and you are all invited! Join the cast and creator of Hulu’s upcoming horror series, “Helstrom,” as they discuss what went into bringing this twisted comic to life and answer fans’ burning questions. All 10 episodes of “Helstrom” premiere Friday, October 16th on Hulu.

Conversation and Behind-The-Scenes Look at Hulu’s New Horror Series ‘Monsterland’

You can’t escape what lives within! Discover the monsters and unpack the thought-provoking tales brought to life in Hulu’s new series, Monsterland, based on the collection of short stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s “North American Lake Monsters.” Join cast members and creator/showrunner Mary Laws as they delve into the nightmares and share a look at what happened behind-the-scenes. All 8 episodes of “Monsterland” premiere Friday, October 2nd on Hulu.

Cast of Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Reveals First Look At Hulu’s New Animated Series

First Look At Hulu & Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.” Everyone’s favorite big-headed, egomaniacal supervillain is coming to Hulu! Get an exclusive first look at the upcoming adult animated series, Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.,” hear from creators Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum and meet our hilarious cast of characters voiced by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero. Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.” is coming soon to Hulu.

‘ANIMANIACS’ Voice Cast & Producer Panel

The Warner brothers, Yakko and Wakko, and the Warner sister Dot are heading home to the Warner Bros. Water Tower. But first they’re making a quick stop at NY Comic Con to give the fans an exclusive first look at their brand-new series coming soon to Hulu. Join executive producer Wellesley Wild, co-executive producer Gabe Swarr and voice cast members Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell and Maurice LaMarche for a lively panel that will most definitely be zany to the max. “Animaniacs” is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation and premieres on Hulu on Friday, November 20.

‘Archer’ Cast Trivia Showdown (FXX)

“Archer,” FX Networks’ award-winning animated comedy series about the world’s greatest spy and his cohorts, returns to NYCC for the ultimate trivia battle royale in celebration of the show’s 11th action-packed season, premiering Wednesday, September 16 at 10pm ET/PT on FXX. Play along with series stars H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates as they mine their memories and test their knowledge for this not-to-be-missed foray into the trivia daaaanger zoooone, hosted by Executive Producer Casey Willis. And don’t forget to catch up on all seasons of “Archer,” available for streaming via FX on Hulu.

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ (FX) Q&A

Fresh off its eight (8!) Emmy nominations, “What We Do in the Shadows” returns to New York Comic Con for a LIVE discussion with the cast and producers. Come with your burning questions about vampires, slayers, ghosts, necromancers and … Jackie Daytona! Named “TV’s funniest comedy” by Rolling Stone, “What We Do in the Shadows” is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Joining the conversation will be series stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, Mark Proksch and the creative team. Seasons 1 and 2 are now available on FX on Hulu. BAAAAT!

Spotlight on ‘Doctor Who’ Featuring Stars Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill | BBC AMERICA

BBC AMERICA, in partnership with HBO Max, spotlight “Doctor Who” and the series’ return to New York Comic Con with the Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker, and companion Yaz, played by Mandip Gill. Together with moderator Melanie McFarland, TV Critic for Salon.com, they will look back at their epic past two seasons in the TARDIS, which have been packed with shocking twists, turns and surprises, and discuss their favorite moments to date. The two stars return in BBC AMERICA’s highly-anticipated Doctor Who Festive Special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” premiering this holiday season. “Doctor Who” is a BBC AMERICA co-production with BBC Studios. In the U.S., “Doctor Who” premieres exclusively on BBC AMERICA with past seasons available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

‘The Watch': A First Look At BBC AMERICA’s Newest Series

Dive into the thrilling fantasy world of BBC AMERICA’s newest series “The Watch,” featuring a discussion with cast and executive producers, special guests and a first look at the series. “The Watch” follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. Moderator – actress Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) – joins panelists and series stars Richard Dormer (“Game of Thrones”), Lara Rossi (“I May Destroy You”), Adam Hugill (“1917”), Jo Eaton-Kent (“Don’t Forget the Driver”) and Marama Corlett (“Blood Drive”), along with executive producers Simon Allen (“The Musketeers”) and Richard Stokes (“Broadchurch”).

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’

“The Walking Dead” will present a panel at NYCC spotlighting episode 1016, “A Certain Doom,” which will air as a standalone episode Sunday, October 4 at 9 PM ET/8c. In “The Walking Dead’s,” “A Certain Doom,” Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War.

AMC’s ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

“Fear the Walking Dead” will present a panel for the series’ upcoming sixth season, premiering Sunday, October 11 at 9 PM ET/8c.

Season six of “Fear the Walking Dead” explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

“The Walking Dead: World Beyond” returns to NYCC as the third series in wildly successful “The Walking Dead” Universe. The series is set to premiere Sunday, October 4 at 10 PM ET/9c. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

The Sound of ‘The Sandman’ with Neil Gaiman and Friends – presented by Audible and DC

In celebration of the first-ever audio adaptation of “The Sandman” — based on the bestselling DC graphic novel series that rewrote all the rules — Audible will bring together master storyteller Neil Gaiman, aural auteur Dirk Maggs, and other special guests to reveal the creative process behind this groundbreaking audio production. Panelists will discuss how the source material, including the detailed notes for illustrators in Gaiman’s original manuscripts, was painstakingly taken off the page and brought to life in a fully-immersive listening experience featuring a 68-member, all-star cast led by James McAvoy, cinematic soundscape, and original music score.

DC’s ‘Stargirl’ Cast & Producer Panel

“DC’s Stargirl” creator/executive producer Geoff Johns joins series stars Brec Bassinger (Bella & the Bulldogs, All Night), Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood, Faking It), Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl, Girl’s Room), Cameron Gellman (Heathers), and Meg DeLacy (The Fosters), as they relive the first season’s most epic moments. Join your favorite Blue Valley residents as they share behind-the-scenes tales and scoop on what’s to come for Season 2. DC’s “Stargirl: The Complete First Season” is currently available to own on Digital, Blu-ray, DVD, and now streaming on The CW app.

The Godfather of Gaming – An Exclusive Conversation with Sid Meier

Join us for an exclusive talk with one of the most influential game changers in the industry. For years, video games were regarded as just another form of mindless entertainment, devoid of meaning and entirely mechanical. Today, video games are significant cultural commodities and an acknowledged art form because of the contributions of video game giants. Watch as Sid Meier, the game designer and developer behind the Civilization series, discusses the tales of his video game pioneering in a sneak peek of his upcoming book release. SID MEIER’S MEMOIR!: A Life in Computer Games (W. W. Norton & Company) takes fans through the life and legacy of one of the most influential creative forces in video game history. The memoir will dive into the challenges he faced and how he influenced the strategy game genre we know today. As part of New York Comic Con’s Metaverse, Sid Meier will also be joined in conversation by Soren Johnson (Lead Designer, Civilization IV), as they reminisce about the joys of creation, the excitement of expanding possibilities, and the very heart of playing video games–and of being human.

