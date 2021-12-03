New York Film Critics Winners: Updating Live

The New York Film Critics Circle is making its picks for the best films and performances of 2021 on Friday in New York City. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are announced.

Lady Gaga won Best Actress for her work in “House of Gucci” in what is becoming a deep field of contenders.

In the supporting actor and actress categories, the group went with one expected contender, Kodi Smit-McPhee from “The Power of the Dog,” and one surprise, Kathryn Hunter for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Hunter, a British stage performer known for her physicality, plays all three of the witches (as well as an old man) in the Shakespeare tragedy, and contorts her body into strange, birdlike shapes to do so.

Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World” was named the year’s best foreign-language film, while Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary “Flee” was named best nonfiction film.

The NYFCC, which likes to position itself as “a principled alternative to Oscar,” has given its top prize to the same movie as the Academy Awards 30 times in its 86-year history, but only four times in this century, and not since “The Artist” won both awards in 2011. The last five NYFCC winners were “La La Land,” “Lady Bird,” “Roma” and “The Irishman,” all of which received multiple Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and last year’s winner, “First Cow,” which became the first NYFCC winner in history to be completely overlooked by the Academy.

In the 11 categories in which both groups give out awards, the only one of last year’s NYFCC winners that went on to win the Oscar was director Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland.”

The New York Film Critics Circle was founded in 1935 and is the oldest film critics’ group in the country. It currently consists of 50 members, with Time Magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek serving as chair.

The NYFCC plans to hold its annual Gala Awards dinner on Jan. 10 at Tao Downtown, the pandemic permitting.

The winners:

Best Film:

Best Director:

Best Actor:

Best Actress: Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Screenplay:

Best Nonfiction Film: “Flee”

Best Animated Feature:

Best Foreign-Language Film: “The Worst Person in the World”

Best First Film:

Best Cinematography:

Special Award:

Special Award: