Newsmax host Greg Kelly sounded like a whiny broken record on Friday, repeatedly yelling “it’s not over!” after the Supreme Court turned down a Texas lawsuit pushing to overturn election results in four key battleground states.
That means that despite the Trump administration’s ceaseless efforts to flip the presidential election in his favor, Joe Biden remains the President-Elect.
But Kelly, like Trump and so many of his supporters, is still not willing to throw in the towel.
“It’s not over. It’s not over,” Kelly said in the Newsmax segment, which you can watch above. “Yes, there is breaking news, the Supreme Court has turned down — you can put that — yeah, go ahead, leave it up,” he said, pausing to acknowledge the graphic on the screen next to him that read “It’s Not Over (NOT EVEN CLOSE)” above a picture of Trump.
Though the lawsuit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and was backed by 17 attorney generals from other states, the Supreme Court ultimately decided that it did not hold water — much like the dozens upon dozens of other unsuccessful lawsuits the Trump administration has filed.
“It’s not over. The Supreme Court did turn down the Texas case. You know by now the Attorney General of Texas was suing Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin along with about 20 other states,” Kelly continued, before going on a rant about how he believes that despite being shut down at every turn, Trump still has a chance to win back the election.
“We have the order issued just a few minutes ago. I’ll read it for you, but I want to emphasize before I do, we have the situation in Pennsylvania that has not been settled, we have Georgia that has not been settled, we have Michigan that has not been settled, independent of this lawsuit from Texas.”
Watch the clip above.
20 Ugly Christmas Sweaters on TV and in Film, From 'Real Housewives' to 'Step Brothers' (Photos)
'Tis the season to be jolly... and what better way to start things off with a smile than to point out some truly unattractive holiday wardrobe choices? Here are a handful of the ugliest Christmas sweater to be found on TV and in films.
"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000): Jim Carrey's Grinch with the itty bitty heart also has itty bitty taste in clothing.
"Bridget Jones' Diary" (2001): Bridget thought Mark Darcy might be Mr. Right... and then she saw this sweater.
"The Santa Clause 2" (2002): That's the way to butter up Santa, Molly (Shannon). Toss his face onto a sweater to keep him close to your heart.
"Love, Actually" (2003): OK, OK. We know y'all love this movie, but John's sweater looks like a peacock mated with an American flag. Just sayin'.
"Deck the Halls" (2006): Matthew Broderick's Christmas mope specialist wanted his kids to have a traditional holiday, matching sweaters and all.
"The Santa Clause 3" (2006): Hey, Santa. You might want to stick to that red suit if you know what's good for ya.
"Ugly Betty" (2006): Oh, Betty, Betty, Betty. The tacky snowman sweater you wore to Mode Magazine's holiday party pretty much explains the title of the show.
"Step Brothers" (2008): This Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy is proof that fashion sense – and lack there of – runs in the family.
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": While Charlie went for your standard Christmas sweater – with emphasis on the word "sweat" – Mac ripped off the sleeves of a "Noel" T-shirt for that edgy look.
"Modern Family" (2009): The show's very first Christmas episode had the Dunphy family at their dysfunctional best, showing off their ugly sweaters in a video message to the kids' grandma.
And "Modern Family" again (2011): Tasked with wrapping gifts with Jay, Cam's super-sensitive reaction to his father-in-law not "getting" his thoughtful gift could have been much worse… if Jay told him what he thought about this snowman vest.
"Community" (2011): This Christmas episode had the study group joining the glee club. How those sweaters would cause anyone glee is beyond us.
"Real Housewives of Orange County" (2014): Danielle hosted an "Ugly Sweater" party, all in the name of charity. And, no, these outfits are not couture.
"How I Met Your Mother" (2014): Being a moose's caboose to Marshall's front end was certainly a proof of Lily's love.
"Two and a Half Men" (2014): Santa hanging onto his sled for dear life as it flies upside-down past the huge full moon... is a pretty great sweater... that is upstaged by that atrocity Alan is wearing.
"Hot in Cleveland" (2014): Betty White's Elka would never let an opportunity pass to tease her besties.
"Arrow" (2015): Felicity’s mom added comic relief to a holiday party by giving Hanukkah some equal time.
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2015): Darryl got upset when he realizes he was the only one observing National Christmas Sweater Day.
"Office Christmas Party" (2016): Kate McKinnon's human resources rep in this ensemble comedy should have been ticketed by the fashion police.
Hallmark Channel Original Movie "A Shoe Addict’s Christmas" (2018): Jean Smart plays a quirky guardian angel, who introduces Candace Cameron Bure to the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. Unfortunately, Candace does not reciprocate by introducing Jean to a stylist.
1 of 21
Quick, call the fashion police!
'Tis the season to be jolly... and what better way to start things off with a smile than to point out some truly unattractive holiday wardrobe choices? Here are a handful of the ugliest Christmas sweater to be found on TV and in films.