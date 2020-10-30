‘Next,’ ‘Filthy Rich’ Canceled After 1 Season Each at Fox

Fox will not move forward with second seasons of “Next” or “Filthy Rich,” TheWrap has confirmed.

Both dramas were originally scheduled to air earlier this year but were held until this fall due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining episodes of both will continue to air as planned.

According to an individual familiar with the matter, both series were well-received at the network creatively but underperformed in the ratings. Complications related to the pandemic is also said to have been a factor in the decision.

“Filthy Rich,” which has aired five episodes so far, is currently averaging a 0.5 rating and 3.2 million total viewers per episode, including a week of delayed viewing. “Next,” which has air just two of its 10 episodes, is averaging a 0.5 rating and 2.8 million total viewers.

