Noah Centineo to Play Atom Smasher in New Line and DC’s ‘Black Adam’

The film will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the “Shazam” antihero

| July 16, 2020 @ 12:27 PM Last Updated: July 16, 2020 @ 1:15 PM
Noah Centineo Black Adam Atom Smasher

Noah Centineo has joined the cast of New Line and DC Film’s highly anticipated “Black Adam.” Centineo will play Atom Smasher, a character who can control his molecular structure with the ability to manipulate his size, strength and durability.

The film will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the “Shazam” antihero.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” is on-board to direct. Adam Sztykiel wrote the screenplay. Due to COVID-19, it is currently unknown when the superhero movie is expected to go before cameras.

Also Read: Justice Society of America Will Appear in DC Comics Movie 'Black Adam,' Star Dwayne Johnson Says

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. is producing with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson, Collet-Serra, Flynn, Garcia and Garcia recently collaborated on Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” which is set for release on July 30, 2021. Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictureCo. and will also serve as executive producer.

“Black Adam” is one of DC’s most popular anti-heroes and plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, and it is also the second New Line DC film following 2019’s critical and commercial smash hit “SHAZAM!” Shazam and Black Adam are arch-rivals in the DC Universe. The film will also be part of the first-ever DC FanDome event on Aug. 22.

Centineo is the breakout star from the hit film series “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and is also known for “Sierra Burgess is a Loser.” Upcoming films include the World War II drama “The Diary” and “To All the Boys 3.” Centineo is also a founder of Favored Nations, a non-profit organization committed to social change.

Centineo is repped by CAA, Definition Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

