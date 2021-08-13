Noah Hawley’s “Alien” TV series will “probably” debut in 2023, says FX chief John Landgraf.

Speaking during the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday, Landgraf said the series, based on the world created by Ridley Scott and later James Cameron, is very expansive to make. “It’s a beast,” he said. “I have optimism it will roll out in 2023…. It probably will roll out in 2023.”

“We’re well into it,” he added. “It is a really big world building exercise.”

The series will be the first “Alien” property to be set on Earth, and is being billed as a blend of elements from director Ridley Scott’s original 1979 film and James Cameron’s more action-heavy follow, 1986’s “Aliens.”

While no plot details have been shared besides the setting, Hawley had previously said that it will not revolve around Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley. “She’s one of the great characters of all time,” he told Vanity Fair last month. “I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.”

To date, the “Alien” franchise spans six films in addition to the joint “Alien vs. Predator” spinoff series. The two most recent entries in the series — prequels “Prometheus” and “Alien: Covenant” — saw Scott return to the director’s chair after handing off the franchise to Cameron and other directors for the first three follow-up films.