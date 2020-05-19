Norma McCorvey, ‘Jane Roe’ of Roe v. Wade, Says She Was Paid to Become Anti-Abortion Activist

Norma McCorvey, the once-anonymous “Jane Roe” in the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, revealed she only switched sides to oppose abortion rights because she was being paid by anti-abortion groups.
“I think it was a mutual thing. I took their money and they put me out in front of the cameras and told me what to say. That’s what I’d say,” McCorvey, who died in 2017, admitted in FX’s upcoming documentary “AKA Jane Roe.” “I did it well, too. I am a good actress. Of course, I’m not acting now.”
In 1970, McCorvey filed a lawsuit requesting that she have the right to safely and legally end a pregnancy in Texas. The case ultimately made it to the Supreme Court and, in 1973, the court ruled 7-2 that citizens had the constitutional right to an abortion.
Though she was the anonymous “Jane Roe” at the time, McCorvey revealed her identity in the 1980s and shocked abortion-rights activists when she publicly reversed her stance in 1995 and became a vocal anti-abortion proponent. From that point on, she wrote about her conversion as a “born again Christian” in a second memoir, actively worked to overturn Roe v. Wade and participated in demonstrations involving the burning of the Quran and the LGBTQ flag.
But with her “deathbed confession” — as McCorvey put it in the documentary filmed in the last year of her life — the woman behind Jane Roe pulls back the curtain on decades of public discourse surrounding abortion. “If a young woman wants to have an abortion, fine. That’s no skin off my ass,” McCorvey said. “That’s why they call it choice. It’s your choice.”
Her confession is replayed to figures like Gloria Allred, McCorvey’s former attorney; Charlotte Taft, an abortion-rights activist and founder of the Routh Street Women’s Clinic in Dallas; and Rob Schenck, a former leader of the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue who admitted that the group paid McCorvey.
For Allred and Schenck, their initial reaction to McCorvey’s confession is contained in one word: “Wow.”
“I had never heard her say anything like this. Never. But I knew what we were doing and there were times I was sure she knew. And I wondered, ‘Is she playing us?'” Schenck, who has since distanced himself from American evangelicalism and the anti-abortion movement, continues. “What I didn’t have the guts to say was, because I know damn well we’re playing her. What we did with Norma was highly unethical. The jig is up.”
But for Taft, the truth behind McCorvey’s betrayal of the abortion-rights movement leaves her gasping. “That really hurts,” Taft said. “It’s big stakes, is all. It’s just really big stakes.”
“AKA Jane Roe,” directed by Nick Sweeney, premieres on FX this Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It will be available for streaming on Hulu on Saturday.
10 Best Documentaries of the 2010s, From 'OJ: Made in America' to 'The Invisible War' (Photos)
Facts are so often stranger than fiction: The truth can be so terrible that we struggle to believe it, or so joyous and full of life that we’re inspired or moved. The past decade has seen a boom in the documentary space as streaming platforms have invested in their production and proliferated their distribution opportunities. So many docs that could have made this list, from those that have inspired public policy changes to others that captured gorgeous slices of life often overlooked, and even a few that pushed the visual boundaries of what’s possible in non-fiction storytelling. Here are a handful of the best documentaries from the previous decade:
10. "Ai Weiwei: Never Sorry" Alison Klayman’s documentary may have been many Americans’ introduction to Ai Weiwei, the outspoken artist (whose work has found a devoted following on social media) and whose voice that the Chinese government has threatened to silence more than once. Not only does Klayman’s extensive film retrace many of the highlights in the artist’s career; she also uses his story as a case study of the pressures artists in China face when standing up to the country’s authoritarian government.
9. "The Invisible War" Years ahead of the #MeToo movement, director Kirby Dick and co-writer Amy Ziering burst open the topic of sexual assault in the military with their painfully honest and eye-opening documentary. In “The Invisible War," multiple members of the armed forces detail how they were assaulted or raped by fellow soldiers or commanders and how they felt victimized a second time by the army’s failure to take action. In addition to picking up an Oscar nomination, the documentary was so effective in its mission to raise awareness of the issue that the Pentagon responded by overhauling how it investigates and oversees cases of sexual assault.
8. "O.J.: Made in America" You can argue over whether Ezra Edelman’s multi-part episodic documentary qualifies as television show or a film (the Academy gave it a Best Documentary Oscar before creating new rules that would make it ineligible), but Ezra Edelman’s comprehensive look at the rise and astronomical fall of one of pop culture's most celebrated athletes was a riveting event for many viewers. In addition to rare archival footage and numerous interviews, Edelman's film also put O.J. Simpson’s life into historical context, connecting the dots as to why the sports star would often play down his blackness to appeal to white audiences in the 1970s and examining the various responses to the “trial of the century” in the 1990s.
7. "Hale County This Morning, This Evening" Skipping conventional storytelling approaches like using a narrator or including a series of talking-heads interviews, RaMell Ross chose a nonlinear route for his feature debut. Through evocative footage and observational shots, Ross creates a portrait of the black community of Hale County, Alabama, that’s like few other documentaries. His camera is more of a free-floating spirit through the area, quietly observing the nuances between different groups and individuals at the intersection of race and class. Even with its experimental nature, “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” earned an Oscar nomination.
6. "This is Not a Film" Forbidden by the Iranian government from making a movie, directors Jafar Panahi and Mojtaba Mirtahmasb record Panahi on an iPhone as he’s stuck at home under house arrest. At its core, the documentary is a protest film, a tool for discussing the limitations of persecuting artists in the country while defying the government’s orders by making a documentary. Politics aside, “This is Not a Film” also has a very day-in-the-life quality as it follows Panahi through stories about his previous works while as he prepares to stage future projects within the confines of his home.
5. "Dawson City: Frozen Time" In 1976, the small northern town of Dawson City unearthed an unlikely treasure trove of rare silent films in various states of decay. Decades later, Bill Morrison artfully composed fragments of these movies with other archival material and photos to tell the story of this town in a remote part of Alaska and the number of famous (or infamous) souls passed through it over its history. The found silent-movie footage from nitrate prints that survived the area’s harsh winters underground vary in their state of decomposition, but Morrison incorporates these so-called damaged works into the narrative.
4. "I Am Not Your Negro" Raoul Peck connects an unfinished James Baldwin novel about the murders of three of his friends who were leaders of the civil rights movement -- Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr. -- to the present-day protests of Black Lives Matter in a visceral documentary narrated by Samuel L. Jackson. Incorporating interview footage and letters, Peck conjures up Baldwin’s insightful voice to echo the works of years ago, a haunting reminder of how far equality has yet to go in the struggle against racial discrimination.
3. "The Grand Bizarre" At no point is there a singular character to follow or voice-over narration to guide us. Instead, Jodie Mack’s dazzling stop-motion animated documentary just washes over its audiences with a fury of colors, patterns and textures of materials from around the world. This inventive documentary explores heady themes of globalization, mass production, cultural identity, travel, commerce and connectivity through the journey of several fabric swatches as they traipse around the world in immaculately arranged configurations, accompanied by Mack’s playfully evocative score. Borders and barriers fall away as the materials come to life.
2. "Cameraperson" Kirsten Johnson steps out from behind the camera to become the subject of her own moving documentary about her work and life outside the frame. Her memoir-doc includes home movies of her family alongside a number of movies she shot throughout her career, including “Derrida,” “Fahrenheit 9/11,” “Happy Valley,” “Citizenfour” and “Very Semi-Serious.” It’s a delicate balance between the Johnson audiences have come to know through her work and the person whose life exists outside the camera that’s taken her to all these corners of the world.
1. "The Act of Killing" Shocking. Stomach-churning. Joshua Oppenheimer and an anonymous co-director uncover the humanity and the monstrosity behind some of the men who led death squads during Indonesia’s war against Communists. Using the guise of creating an extravagant movie about the men’s life stories, “The Act of Killing” gets its subjects to reveal dark secrets and dredge memories so awful, it makes them physically ill. They may never face the consequences for their actions, but this wildly fascinating and disturbing documentary captures perhaps one of the strangest confessions ever on film.
