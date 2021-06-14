NY Times Publisher Demands Government Stop Seizing Journalist Emails in Meeting With Attorney General

New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger said he and other media executives demanded in a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday that the Department of Justice stop seizing journalists’ records during leak investigations, adding that “we will continue to push until our concerns are addressed.”

The statement comes after a meeting on Monday between Garland and representatives from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post about the Department of Justice’s policies.

“In today’s meeting, we sought a full accounting of what happened and requested that the Department of Justice codify that it will no longer seize journalists’ records during leak investigations,” Sulzberger’s statement said. “We were encouraged by Attorney General Garland’s statements but we will continue to push until our concerns are addressed.”

Earlier on Monday, Garland committed to “evaluate and strengthen the department’s existing policies and procedures for obtaining records.”

