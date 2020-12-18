NY Times Returns 2018 Peabody Award for ‘Caliphate’ Podcast

The New York Times has returned its 2018 Peabody Award for the now-discredited podcast “Caliphate,” the awards institution said on Friday.

“As the standard for quality media, the integrity of the Peabody Award is paramount, and we appreciate the professional manner in which the Times has handled this matter,” Peabody Award executive director Dr. Jeffrey P. Jones said in a statement. “We will receive the return of the award, recognizing the mutual respect both organizations have for each other’s longstanding record of journalistic integrity.”

More to come …