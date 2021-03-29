‘Obi-Wan Kenobi': Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend and O’Shea Jackson Among 9 Cast in Disney+ Event Series

Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie have joined Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen and Indira Varma in the cast for Disney+ event series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

This story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Kenobi (McGregor) faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader (Christensen).

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” will begin production in April.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow, director of two critically acclaimed episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1.

The event series is executive-produced by Chow, McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan and writer Joby Harold. The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

