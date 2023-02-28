Daisy-Edgar Jones, Jacob Elordi, Diego Calva, Will Poulter and Sasha Calle are on board for a star-studded adaptation of the historical drama “On Swift Horses.”

Based on Shannon Pufahl’s novel of the same name, the film centers on couple Muriel (Edgar-Jones) and Lee (Poulter), who look to rebuild their life together after he returns from the Korean War. A love triangle emerges after Lee’s brother, Julius (Elordi), a charismatic gambler with a secret, joins their plan to move to California. When Julius decamps for Las Vegas instead, Muriel embarks on her own secret life of gambling on racehorses. Calva will play a character named Henry, while Calle will play Sandra.

Daniel Minahan (“The Girl From Plainville,” “House of Cards”) will helm from a script by Bryce Kass (“Lizzie”). Production is underway in Los Angeles.

Ley Line Entertainment and FirstGen Content are co-financing along with Wavelength. Producers are Peter Spears, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Nate Kamiya and David Darby for Ley Line; Mollye Asher, Michael D’Alto, Randal Sandler, Claude Amadeo and Chris Triana for FirstGen; and Jennifer Westphal and Joe Plummer for Wavelength. Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler are executive producing for Killer Films. Alvaro Valente and Kass are also executive producers.

“Normal People” breakout Edgar-Jones most recently starred in “Under the Banner of Heaven” and “Where the Crawdads Sing.” Elordi is best known for his work as Nate Jacobs on “Euphoria” and will soon play Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” and appear in Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn.” Poulter starred in the series “Dopesick” and will play Adam Warlock in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Calva is the breakout star of “Babylon,” while Calle starred in the series “The Flash.”

Minahan won an Emmy for producing “American Crime Story.” He wrote “I Shot Andy Warhol” and “Series 7: The Contenders” (which he also directed) before directing on various series including “The L Word,” “Six Feet Under,” “Deadwood,” “Big Love,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Good Wife,” “True Blood,” “Game of Thrones” and “Ratched.”

