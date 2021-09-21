fall tv 2021 new shows

Fox/CBS/NBC

Ratings: ‘Ordinary Joe’ Has Bigger Premiere Than ‘The Big Leap’

by | September 21, 2021 @ 9:23 AM

As does ”NCIS: Hawai’i“

Three new broadcast series, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “Ordinary Joe” and “The Big Leap,” launched last night. But it was the returning shows, “The Voice,” “NCIS,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “9-1-1” that led primetime.

Certain Fox and ABC affiliates carried last night’s “Monday Night Football” game. Therefore, the below Nielsen numbers for those two networks should be considered extra subject to adjustment when final figures arrive later today.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NBC ratings 52 week win

Tokyo Olympics Push NBC to First 52-Week Season Outright Viewership Win in 3 Years
Dear Evan Hansen Toronto TIFF

Universal Aims to Head Off ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Online Backlash
The Big Leap

‘The Big Leap’ Premiere: Ser’Darius Blain on That Big Lift, Plans for Reggie-Gabby Romance

Will Facebook Finally Be Forced to Change After Devastating Wall Street Journal Exposés? | Analysis
walter parkes men in black vr dreamscape

Dreamscape’s Walter Parkes on New ‘Men in Black’ Interactive Experience and the Future of Virtual Reality
The 73rd Emmy Awards

Emmys Audience Grows 16% From Last Year to 7.4 Million Viewers
The Neighborhood

Emmys Host Cedric the Entertainer’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Is a Hit – Especially Among Black Viewers
michael winship wga

After Contentious WGA East Election, What’s Next for the Newsroom Organizing Debate?
brooklyn nine nine

Ratings: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Ends NBC Shift With Quiet Series Finale
movie streaming deals wild west

Inside Film Talent Deals in the Streaming Era: ‘It’s the Wild, Wild West’
America's Got Talent - Season 16

‘Big Brother’ Beats ‘AGT’ Season 16 Finale in TV Ratings