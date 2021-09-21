Ratings: ‘Ordinary Joe’ Has Bigger Premiere Than ‘The Big Leap’

As does ”NCIS: Hawai’i“

Certain Fox and ABC affiliates carried last night’s “Monday Night Football” game. Therefore, the below Nielsen numbers for those two networks should be considered extra subject to adjustment when final figures arrive later today.

Three new broadcast series, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” “Ordinary Joe” and “The Big Leap,” launched last night. But it was the returning shows, “The Voice,” “NCIS,” “Dancing With the Stars” and “9-1-1” that led primetime.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. The “Voice” season premiere from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 1.0 rating and 7 million total viewers. At 10, “Ordinary Joe” debuted to a 0.5 rating and 3.8 million total viewers.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.7 and third in total viewers with 4.4 million. The “DWTS” season premiere from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.9 rating and 5.5 million total viewers. At 10, a “Time 100” special had a 0.4 rating and 2.1 million total viewers.

CBS and Fox tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.6. CBS was first in total viewers with 6.6 million, Fox was fourth with 3.6 million.

For CBS, the new season of “The Neighborhood” at 8 drew a 0.6 rating and 5.1 million total viewers. At 8:30, the season premiere of “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.5 rating and 5.2 million total viewers. At 9, “NCIS” came back to the airwaves with a 0.7 rating and 8.2 million total viewers. The franchise’s latest spinoff, “NCIS: Hawai’i,” received a 0.5 rating and 6.3 million total viewers.

For Fox, the new “9-1-1” season opened at 8 to a 0.8 rating and 5.3 million total viewers. “The Big Leap” at 9 bowed to a 0.4 rating and 2 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 419,000. “Roswell, New Mexico” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 493,000 total viewers. A rerun followed.

We do not have early Nielsen data for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.