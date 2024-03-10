Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” leads the 2024 Oscar nominees, followed by Yorgo Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” with 11 nominations, and the Martin Scorsese’s epic story of Native American murders, “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10.

In the first emotionally-charged award of the evening, Da’Vine Joy Randolph completed her awards-season coronation as supporting actress for her stirring performance in “The Holdovers.”

There are some theories as to just how many awards “Oppenheimer” will nab, but clean sweeps are not as prevalent as they were in the yesteryear of the Academy Awards, so there are at least a few races to look out for.

Jimmy Kimmel returns to host for the fourth time on ABC, as the telecast has, at long last, made the ceremony palatable for early birds, with a first-time-ever start at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Below, the complete list of Oscar categories, with (*WINNER) indicating who received Oscar gold in each. We’ll be updating the list live throughout the ceremony.

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” *WINNER

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boy and the Heron” (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)

“Elemental” (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)

“Nimona” (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)

“Robot Dreams” (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal)

Achievement in Cinematography

“El Conde” (Edward Lachman)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Rodrigo Prieto)

“Maestro” (Matthew Libatique)

“Oppenheimer” (Hoyte van Hoytema)

“Poor Things” (Robbie Ryan)

Achievement in Costume Design

“Barbie” (Jacqueline Durran)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Jacqueline West)

“Napoleon” (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

“Oppenheimer” (Ellen Mirojnick)

“Poor Things” (Holly Waddington)

Achievement in Directing

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Best Documentary Feature

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nai Nai & Wài Pó”

Achievement in Film Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Laurent Sénéchal)

“The Holdovers” (Kevin Tent)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Thelma Schoonmaker)

“Oppenheimer” (Jennifer Lame)

“Poor Things” (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best International Feature Film

Germany: “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Italy: “Io Capitano”

Japan: “Perfect Days”

Spain: “Society of the Snow”

United Kingdom: “The Zone of Interest”

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)

“American Fiction” (Laura Karpman)

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (John Williams)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Robbie Robertson)

“Oppenheimer” (Ludwig Göransson)

“Poor Things” (Jerskin Fendrix)

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

Achievement in Production Design

“Barbie” (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)

“Napoleon” (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff)

“Oppenheimer” (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman)

“Poor Things” (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Best Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig

”Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Live-Action Short Film

“The After”

“Invincible”

“Knight of Fortune”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Achievement in Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Achievement in Visual Effects

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

Adapted Screenplay

“American Fiction” (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

“Barbie” (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

“Oppenheimer” (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

“Poor Things” (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

“The Zone of Interest” (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

Original Screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

“The Holdovers” (Written by David Hemingson)

“Maestro” (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

“May December” (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

“Past Lives” (Written by Celine Song)