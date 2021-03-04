emerald fennell regina king chloe zhao

Emerald Fennell, Regina King and Chloé Zhao (Getty Images)

Oscars Gender Gap Narrows: Women Directed Record 27% of Best Picture Contenders

by and | March 4, 2021 @ 10:25 AM

100 of the 366 films eligible for the 2021 Oscars had female directors

While Hollywood is still a long way from gender parity, the fight to get more women in the director’s chair hit a milestone this year: For the first time, 27% of the 366 films eligible for this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture had a female director.

That’s up from last year, when 23% of eligible films had a woman as director or co-director (79 out of 344 films) — and a marked improvement from five years ago, when only 15% did.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NAME THAT TUNE

Ratings: ‘Name That Tune’ Season Finale Hands Fox Wednesday Win

How Disney+ Re-Created Must-Watch TV With ‘WandaVision’ and ‘The Mandalorian’
TCM Reframed

Why TCM Is Showing Problematic Films Like ‘Gone With the Wind’ – And Won’t Rule Out Woody Allen Classics

Why Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Believes Revenue Could Skyrocket in the Next 3 Years
Soul of a Nation

Ratings: ABC Settles for Fourth-Place Tie With Univision on Night ‘Soul of a Nation’ Debuts
bob chapek disney

Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s First Year Report Card: High Marks for Not ‘Steering it Off a Cliff’
david muir abc news

Even George Stephanopoulos Can’t Deny David Muir’s ‘World News Tonight’ Ratings Turnaround
David Muir George Stephanopoulos

David Muir Clash With George Stephanopoulos Led to ABC News Chief Ouster (Exclusive)
The Voice Season 20 premiere

Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Pushes ABC and ‘The Bachelor’ to 3rd Place
Mailboxes and newsletters

10 Must-Read Media and Entertainment Newsletters
STAGE 32 + NETFLIX WEBINAR

How Netflix Tapped LA Talent Incubator Stage 32 to Pull in Global Creatives