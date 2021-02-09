‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Lands on Oscars Shortlists for Original Score and Song

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has released the shortlists in the Oscars race for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” has landed on both lists to advance in the awards race, as have songs and compositions from “Mulan” and “Minari.” And Sacha Baron Cohen’s satiric “Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” also made the cut.

Fifteen scores and songs were added to each respective shortlist from a whopping 136 eligible scores and a record 105 eligible songs. In the score category, other films to make the cut included “Tenet” by Ludwig Goransson, Terence Blanchard for “Da 5 Bloods,” Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for “Mank,” Alexandre Desplat for “The Midnight Sky” and James Newton Howard for “News of the World.”

The most surprising entry on the list of scores was Lolita Ritmanis’ work in the Latvian film “Blizzard of Souls.” Notable scores missing from the list included “Pieces of a Woman,” “Wolfwalkers” and “Emma.”

This year’s Best Original Song race featured a record 105 eligible songs (the previous record was 91 in 2016) from 82 different films — and it even left out a few songs from buzzy Oscar contenders like “Mank” and “Promising Young Woman.” Among those that made the cut on Tuesday were “Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and a song from the Will Ferrell comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”

One notable appearance on the shortlist is Diane Warren, who has two original songs up for contention: “lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)” and “Free” from “The One and Only Ivan.” Warren has been nominated for Best Original Song 11 times but has never won.

The highest-profile song missing from the shortlist are probably “Tigress & Tweed” from “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Taylor Swift’s “Only the Young” from “Miss Americana,” Justin Timberlake’s “Just Sing” from “Trolls World Tour,” Brandi Carlile’s “Carried Me With You” from “Onward” and “Wear Your Crown” from the Broadway-based musical “The Prom.”

The Academy on Tuesday released shortlists in nine different categories. From here, members of each branch of the Academy will vote on the remaining shortlisted films in order to determine the final nominees. The other categories announced on Tuesday in the Oscars race are for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, International Feature, Visual Effects and Makeup and Hairstyling.

Oscar nominations are announced on March 15. See the full lists in both categories below:

Best Original Score

“Ammonite”

“Blizzard of Souls”

“Da 5 Bloods”

“The Invisible Man”

“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“The Little Things”

“Mank”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Tenet”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Original Song

“Turntables” from “All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“See What You’ve Done” from “Belly of the Beast”

“Wuhan Flu” from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“Never Break” from “Giving Voice”

“Make It Work” from “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Rain Song” from “Minari”

“Show Me Your Soul” from “Mr. Soul!”

“Loyal Brave True” from “Mulan”

“Free” from “The One and Only Ivan”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami…”

“Green” from “Sound of Metal”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Steve Pond contributed to this report.