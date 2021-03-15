Oscars to Be Held at Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles

At the start of the Oscars nomination announcement presentation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that it will host this year’s ceremony at both its traditional home at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles to allow for COVID-19 social distancing.

Built in the 1930s and praised for its mix of Art Deco and Spanish Revival architecture, Union Station has been used in many Hollywood films over the decades, including “Blade Runner,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “To Live and Die In L.A.” Now it will host Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Oscars have been hosted at the Dolby Theatre since it was opened on Hollywood Boulevard in 2001. Past venues that have hosted the famous awards ceremony include the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and the Shrine Auditorium.

“Mank” leads this year’s Oscar field with 10 nominations, including Best Picture. Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” is the favorite to win the top prize, with Zhao also favored to become only the second woman to win Best Picture. The rest of the Best Picture field includes “The Father,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Judas & the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Sound of Metal.”

The 93rd Oscars will be held on April 25.

