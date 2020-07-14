‘Palm Springs’ Breaks Hulu’s Opening Weekend Streaming Record

The rom-com starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti debuted July 10

| July 14, 2020 @ 8:17 AM
Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti in Palm Springs

Hulu/Neon

“Palm Springs” broke records on Hulu this weekend, with the Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti rom-com winning the streamer’s biggest opening weekend ever, a Hulu spokesperson told TheWrap.

The film earned more views than any other movie in its first three days after launching on July 10. It was also the most discussed Hulu film on Twitter in its first three days.

This comes after “Palm Springs” broke its first record when it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and Hulu and Neon scooped it up for a record $17.5 million and change. That price tag effectively tied the amount spent on Nate Parker’s “The Birth of a Nation” by Fox Searchlight back in 2016.

Also Read: 'Palm Springs' Film Review: Andy Samberg Puts an Indie Rom-Com Spin on 'Groundhog Day'

“Palm Springs” also surpassed another record set by another Neon film, that being Bong Joon Ho’s Best Picture winner “Parasite.” That film became the second most watched film ever on Hulu after its first full week and the number one international or foreign language film, beating out other studio hits that had been on the platform for months. That makes “Palm Springs” the top premiere during the same three-day time frame.

The Hulu representative could not share specific viewership figures.

“Palm Springs” is a romantic comedy directed by Max Barbakow and produced by The Lonely Island, and it imagines Samberg and Milioti as two people stuck at a wedding in Palm Springs they’d rather not attend. But before they can hook up for a one-night stand, Milioti finds herself following Samberg into a magical cave and discovers that she’s now stuck with Samberg in an infinite time loop they can’t escape from. The film’s a modernized twist on “Groundhog Day” and also stars J.K. Simmons, Peter Gallagher, Camila Mendes, Meredith Hagner and Tyler Hoechlin.

Indiewire first reported the news.

