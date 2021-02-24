Paramount+ is bringing back “Criminal Minds” not only with a scripted revival, but a companion docuseries as well.

“The Real Criminal Minds” will feature a real-life former FBI profiler. The series will examine real cases and real criminal behavior, illustrated by clips fans will remember from the fictional series.

A year after ending its 15-year run on CBS, Paramount+ is bringing back “Criminal Minds” for a limited run. The 10-episode series brings the team back together to investigate a single case. Erica Messer is expected to return as showrunner. “Criminal Minds” is a co-production between CBS Studios and ABC Signature.

“Criminal Minds” was one of CBS’ longest-running series, airing from 2006 until 2020. Over its run, it starred Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini and Paget Brewster. It led to two spinoffs, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” and “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,” which were far less successful than the parent series.

Paramount+ launches on March 4 and will feature programming from all of ViacomCBS’ brands, including Nickelodeon and MTV.

The news of a “Criminal Minds” spinoff comes as CBS is working on its own limited series revival of “CSI.” Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez have joined that project, which could also feature original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox.

Deadline first reported on the “Criminal Minds” companion docuseries.