Peacock Orders Paris Hilton Wedding Docuseries, JoJo Siwa Pop Star Competition

Peacock has picked up three new unscripted shows, including a docuseries following Paris Hilton down the aisle, a pop star competition hosted by Jojo Siwa and her “momager” Jessalynn Siwa, and an adaptation of Australian comedy talk show “True Story With Hamish & Andy” to be hosted by Ed Helms and Randall Park.

This trio of alternative series join Peacock’s previously announced unscripted slate, which includes “Hart to Hart,” “Unidentified with Demi Lovato” (working title), “Ex-Rated,” “The End Is Nye,” and “Frogger.”

Hilton’s show is a 13-part docuseries titled “Paris in Love” (working title) following the “international influencer and one of the world’s most eligible bachelorettes” who is “finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams,” venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Per Peacock, “In the 13-episode docuseries, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself. From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see.”

“Paris in Love” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Hilton and Bruce Gersh.

Jojo Siwa and Jessalynn Siwa are hosting “The Siwa Dance Pop Revolution” (working title), which will follow momager Jessalynn and her pop superstar daughter JoJo as they create and launch a brand new group that will become pop music’s next big sensation.

According to the NBCU streaming service, “Jess has searched the country for the most talented kid triple threats, and through a series of competitions and performances, she will determine the members of their new pop group. With Jess as the manager and JoJo as the choreographer and mentor, Team Siwa will put to use all of their expertise in converting raw talent and skill into a worldwide phenomenon.”

The pop competition was developed by Bryan Stinson of Stinson Media and Jessalynn Siwa of Team Siwa, Inc. and is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Brian McCarthy and Sean Rankine serving as executive producers alongside Bryan Stinson, Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo Siwa and Caryn Sterling.

Additionally, Peacock has ordered the Helms and Park-hosted “True Story,” the streaming service’s adaptation of Australian megahit “True Story with Hamish & Andy.”

The show is a “six-episode hybrid alternative-scripted series in which everyday Americans sit down with Helms and Park to share their most extraordinary and unbelievably true stories for the first time.”

Per Peacock, “As the stories unfold, events are humorously brought to life by a star-studded cast of comedians and actors in heightened, dramatized re-enactments of cinematic proportions. In a first-of-its-kind format, ‘True Story’ will give real people their very own biopic.”

Each episode of “True Story” will feature two “real-life, unbelievable stories from a diverse group of storytellers of all ages and backgrounds,” according to the description. “These tales will span wildly different subjects and storytelling genres: from romantic comedies to coming-of-age transformations to thrilling, period-based heists. “

“True Story” is executive produced by Tim Bartley, Hamish Blake, Andy Lee, Ryan Shelton, Ed Helms, Mike Falbo, Randall Park and Tracey Baird, who will also serve as showrunner. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Pacific Electric Picture Co. and Universal Television Alternative Studio.