‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion Zooms to Thursday’s Top Ratings Spot

But NBC ends up third in key demo, fourth in total viewers

| May 1, 2020 @ 8:25 AM Last Updated: May 1, 2020 @ 8:45 AM
Parks and Rec Special

NBC

Reunited and it feels so good. On Thursday, NBC’s “Parks and Rec” special scored primetime’s highest TV ratings.

The accomplishment wasn’t enough to carry the network’s other time slots, and NBC ended up in third place on the evening among adults 18-49. In terms of total viewers, NBC finished fourth.

ABC topped Thursday in the key demo, CBS was first in total viewers.

Also Read: Chris Pratt, 'Parks & Rec' Cast Lift Leslie Knope's Spirits With 'Bye, Bye Li'l Sebastian' Performance (Video)

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” at 8 had a 0.8/5 and 6.2 million viewers. At 9, “Station 19” got a 0.9/5 and 5.5 million viewers. “How to Get Away With Murder” at 10 received a 0.6/3 and 2.8 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 6.4 million. “Young Sheldon” at 8 landed a 1.1/6 and 10 million viewers. At 8:30, “Man With a Plan” had a 0.7/4 and 6.6 million viewers. A second episode at 9 got a 0.7/4 and 6.2 million viewers. At 9:30, “Broke” received a 0.6/3 and 5.1 million viewers. “Tommy” at 10 finished primetime off with a 0.5/3 and 5.1 million viewers.

NBC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fourth in viewers with 2.45 million. A Paley Center salute to “Parks and Recreation” at 8 drew a 1.0/6 and 3.4 million viewers. At 8:30, the actual “Parks and Rec” episode earned a 1.4/7 and 3.7 million viewers. Following a rerun of its series debut, the premiere of Episode 2 of “Council of Dads” at 10 settled for a 0.3/2 and 2 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'SWAT' Rises, But Not Nearly Enough for CBS to Challenge Fox's 'Masked Singer' Night

Fox and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5. Univision had a 3 share, Fox got a 2. Fox was third in total viewers with 2.52 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For Fox, the “Last Man Standing” season finale at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 4.1 million viewers. Repeats followed.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 419,000.

