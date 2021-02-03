Parler CEO John Matze has been fired by the company’s board, according to a memo sent to staffers that was obtained by Fox News on Wednesday.

“On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” Matze wrote to staffers in the memo. “I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement.”

Parler did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Matze had become the public face of Parler, especially after the app was kicked off both Apple and Google’s app stores last month. Apple claimed the app — which had been embraced by many conservatives and people disenchanted with Twitter and Facebook’s moderation policies — did not take “adequate measures” to address “threats of violence and illegal activity” on the app leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Soon after, Amazon Web Services dropped Parler as well, claiming the app “poses a very real risk to public safety.” Matze later claimed Amazon booted the app because a company rep knew Trump was debating joining the app under the pseudonym “Person X.” Parler has struggled to stay online since then (the site currently says its experiencing “technical difficulties) and has not returned to Apple or Google’s app stores.

Matze, in the memo obtained by Fox, said he’s “met constant resistance” in recent months over his vision for the app and his “strong belief in free speech.”