Parler Suspended From Apple’s App Store Over Users’ ‘Threats of Violence and Illegal Activity’

Parler has been suspended by Apple’s App Store for not taking “adequate measures” to address “threats of violence and illegal activity,” Apple said in a statement Saturday.

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity,” the statement reads. “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues.”

