Paul Ritter, ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Harry Potter’ Actor, Dies at 54

Paul Ritter, an actor best known for his roles in “Chernobyl,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” and “Friday Night Dinner,” has died. He was 54.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” his agent said in a statement to The Guardian Tuesday. “He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor. Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Representatives for Ritter confirmed his death to TheWrap Tuesday.

