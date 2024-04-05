Comedian Pauly Shore and his club the Comedy Store have been named as defendants in a new lawsuit filed Thursday by a comedian who alleges the comedy club’s bouncers beat him up in December.

The plaintiff, Eliot Preschutti, says that he visited The Comedy Store, which is owned by Shore’s family, on Dec. 15. According to the filing, he forgot to settle his tab before leaving. While walking away from the West Hollywood venue, Perschutti says bouncers and a server shouted at him to inform him he hadn’t settled his tab and that they still had his debit card.

Preschutti says he told the server to process the tab with a tip, and then signed the bill. At that point, the suit alleges, one of the bouncers accused him of trying to hit the server, grabbed him and threw him onto the sidewalk. Other bouncers then began kicking and hitting him “for an appreciable period of time.”

Preschutti alleges that the bouncer who restrained him yelled “this is for Pauly,” referring to Shore, and then along with other bouncers took him into an alley began beating him so badly he “soiled” himself. Later the bouncers called LA County Sheriffs, who detained him until after 8:00 a.m. the next morning.

After going home and sleeping “for approximately 24 hour,” Preschutti says he checked himself into Cedars Sinai hospital and has suffered “severe physical and emotional damages.” Preschutti, also says a portion of the assault was filmed and put online.

He is suing for assault, battery, negligence, premises liability, negligent hiring, aiding and abetting tort and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He’s seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, coverage of legal fees and any other damages the court may deem appropriate.

Representatives for Pauly Shore didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.