Peacock will have its very own late-night lineup, in addition to airing NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Beginning in September, “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin and former Comedy Central host Larry Wilmore will make up the streaming service’s new weekly late-night block.

Peacock ordered nine episodes of “The Amber Ruffin Show,” which will feature Ruffin’s “signature smart and silly take on the week’s news. No matter what’s happening in the world, Amber will respond to it with a charming mix of seriousness, nonsense, and evening gowns.” Amber Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

“Having a late-night show on Peacock is so exciting!” Ruffin said. “We can’t wait to write sketches, songs and jokes about this terrible time we call now!”

Meanwhile Wilmore’s untitled series was given an 11 episode order. Wilmore’s show will feature “real discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds including sports, politics and entertainment. Each episode will not only cover the election but will also engage in the important conversations of the week. It will be funny, sometimes serious, potentially awkward and most definitely honest.”

Wilmore is best known for his days on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With John Stewart” and for his short-lived “The Nightly Show,” which was the network’s first attempt at replacing “The Colbert Report.”

“I’m honored to have the chance to not only be back on television but to partner with the great team at Peacock,” Wilmore said. “Apparently there’s a lot going on in the world right now and a big election happening soon, so I’m happy to have a place in the conversation.”