The trailer for Season 2 of Hulu’s “Pen15” comedy series is out, and it finds best friends Anna and Maya trying out a lot of awkward things that only middle schoolers do, like trying on each other’s underwear, making out with mirrors, and putting their hair in the locker of the boy they have a crush on.

Through thick and thin, from first drinks to encounters with boys at pool parties, Anna knows one thing is for sure when it comes to Maya: “She’s my best friend on God’s green frickin’ earth.”

The series, which stars Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine as adults playing their 13-year-old middle school selves in the early 2000s while surrounded by actual 13-year-old, returns for its second season on Sept. 18.

Watch the hilariously awkward trailer above.

Season two will consist of 14 episodes, with the first seven premiering in Sept. and the second half coming in 2021.

“Pen15” is created, written and executive produced by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle and Sam Zvibleman and comes from the Awesomeness studio. Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone and Becky Sloviter of The Lonely Island, Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy from Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment, and Debbie Liebling also serve as executive producers.