All 34 of People’s Sexiest Man Alive Cover Choices, From Mel Gibson to John Legend (Photos)

2019 Sexiest Man Alive John Legend becomes only the fourth person of color named by the magazine

| November 16, 2020 @ 9:05 AM Last Updated: November 16, 2020 @ 10:16 AM
John Legend Sexiest Man Alive 2019
mel gibson people sexiest man alive
Mel Gibson was just 29 when he was named People's first Sexiest Man Alive in February 1985.
mark harmon people sexiest man alive
"St. Elsewhere" star Mark Harmon, then 34, became the magazine's second choice.
harry hamlin sexiest man alive
"L.A. Law" star Harry Hamlin was 35 when he was named.
jfk jr. john kennedy sexiest man alive
Political scion John F. Kennedy Jr., then 27, was named Sexiest Man Alive in 1988.
sean connery
At 59, Sean Connery became the oldest Sexiest Man Alive when he was chosen in 1989.
tom cruise 1990
Tom Cruise, 28, had just opened "Days of Thunder" when he was selected in 1990.
patrick swayze sexiest man alive
"Dirty Dancing" and "Ghost" star Patrick Swayze was 38 when he was tapped.
nick nolte
In 1992, 51-year-old Nick Nolte followed up his performances in "The Prince of Tides" and "Cape Fear" with the Sexiest Man Alive title.
richard gere cindy crawford
In a departure from tradition, the magazine in 1993 named Richard Gere and model Cindy Crawford as Sexiest Couple Alive.
brad pitt
After skipping the franchise in 1994, People returned the following year by naming 31-year-old "Legends of the Fall" star Brad Pitt as Sexiest Man Alive.
Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington, 41, became the first non-white star named as Sexiest Man Alive in 1996.
george clooney people
George Clooney, then 36, had just starred in "Batman & Robin" when he was chosen in 1997.
"Star Wars" and "Witness" star Harrison Ford was 56 when he was selected in 1998.
Richard Gere
In 1999, Richard Gere landed a solo cover at age 50.
brad pitt
Brad Pitt was chosen for a second time in 2000.
pierce brosnan the son
Pierce Brosnan was 48 and then the reigning James Bond when he was named in 2001.
ben affleck
Oscar winner Ben Affleck was 30 when he was selected in 2002.  
depp
"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp, 40, took the honor in 2003.  
jude law
Jude Law was at the height of his ubiquity when the then-31-year-old Brit was selected in 2004.  
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew McConaughey was actually in a box office slump ("Two for the Money," "Sahara") when he was chosen in 2005.  
clooney
At 45, George Clooney claimed his second "Sexiest Man Alive" title in 2006.  
people matt damon
After being teased by his "Ocean's" co-stars about the perpetual snub, 37-year-old Matt Damon finally landed the cover in 2007.  
Hugh Jackman
"Wolverine" star Hugh Jackman, 40, claimed the honor in 2008.  
johnny depp
At 46, Johnny Depp pulled off a two-peat in 2009 just after starring in "Public Enemies."  
Ryan Reynolds People
Ryan Reynolds, 34, was named in 2010 hot off the rom-com hit "The Proposal" with Sandra Bullock.  
bradley cooper
"The Hangover" star Bradley Cooper, 36, was a year away from his first Oscar nomination for "Silver Linings Playbook" when he was selected in 2011.  
Channing Tatum Sexiest Man
Channing Tatum, 32, capped his break-out hits "21 Jump Street" and "Magic Mike" in 2012 by claiming the Sexiest Man Alive crown.  
adam levine people
In 2013, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 34, became the first music star to be named Sexiest Man Alive.  
chris hemsworth star trek
"Thor" star Chris Hemsworth, then 31, wielded the sexiest hammer in 2014.  
beckham
Forty-year-old soccer star David Beckham became the first pro athlete chosen in 2015.  
dwayne johnson the rock
Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson became only the second star of color to be given the title in 2016.
Blake Shelton apologizes for racist tweets
Blake Shelton, the country star and longtime judge on "The Voice," was named in 2017.
idris elba
Idris Elba, the British actor who rose to fame on TV series like "The Wire" and "Luther" and later in films like "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" and the "Thor" franchise, was selected in 2018.
John Legend People Sexiest Man Alive
In 2019, multi-talented John Legend became only the fourth person of color to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive, following in the footsteps of Denzel Washington, Dwayne Johnson, and Idris Elba.