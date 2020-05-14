‘Percy Jackson’ Series in the Works at Disney+

The character had previously been portrayed in two films

| May 14, 2020 @ 12:19 PM Last Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 12:31 PM

A “Percy Jackson” series is in development at Disney+.

The announcement was made by Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan. “After a lot of hard work and a lot of support from you guys, Percy Jackson is coming to Disney+,” Riordan said, while promising there will “more later.” He followed up with a statement that said the series will be “following the storyline of the original ‘Percy Jackson’ five-book series, starting with ‘The Lightning Thief’ in season one.”

Disney+ declined to comment, but an individual with knowledge of the project described it as being in “very early development.”

Also Read: Zach Sobiech Biopic 'Clouds' With Fin Argus and Sabrina Carpenter Floats to Disney+

The first two “Percy Jackson” books were previously adapted into films by 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney. Logan Lerhman played the title character, a demigod and the son of the Greek god Poseidon, in “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” and its sequel, “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.” The first film was directed by “Harry Potter” alum Christopher Columbus, with Thor Freudenthal helming the second film.

The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” book series were released between 2005-2009. “The Lightning Thief” and “Sea of Monsters” are followed by “The Titan’s Curse,” “The Battle of the Labyrinth” and “The Last Olympian.”

19 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
  • back to the future movies sequels games universal marty mcfly michael j fox doc brown christopher lloyd Universal
  • Community NBC
1 of 20

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE