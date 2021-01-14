Peter Mark Richman, ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Dynasty’ Actor, Dies at 93

Peter Mark Richman, an actor who appeared on series including “Beverly Hills, 90210” and “Dynasty,” has died at the age of 93, according to a representative.

Richman, a Philadelphia native, died of natural causes Thursday morning in Woodland Hills, California.

Prior to getting his start as a New York theater actor, Richman worked as a pharmacist and earned a degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science. He would go on appear on Broadway in productions of “A Hatful of Rain” and “Masquerade,” in addition to starring in Edward Albee’s original New York production of “The Zoo Story.”

As a playwright, Richman penned the one-man play “4 Faces,” and starred in the film version of the piece. His other writing credits include “A Medal for Murray,” as well as novels and short-story collections like “Hollander’s Deal” and “The Rebirth of Ira Masters.”

Richman’s screen credits include “Friendly Persuasion,” “Black Orchid,” “The Strange One,” “Naked Gun 2” and “Friday the 13th Part 8.” He starred in NBC’s short-lived “Cain’s Hundred,” and held recurring roles on “Three’s Company,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “Dynasty” and “Longstreet.” He also played bit parts on “The Twilight Zone,” “The Outer Limits,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Fantasy Island” and “Star Trek the Next Generation.”

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Richman, and their five children, as well as six grandchildren.