Piers Morgan Called Irreplaceable by ITV Boss: He’s a ‘Special Thing’

ITV boss Kevin Lygo is worried about how “Good Morning Britain” can replace Piers Morgan, who departed the show earlier this month after on on-air spat over Meghan Markle.

Lygo told Deadline Thursday, “Piers is a special thing. You can’t replace somebody like him. There is nobody like Piers, for good or bad.”

Meanwhile, Morgan was announcing on Twitter that the show may not need to replace him, anyway, as he’s decided to return… but that was, of course, an April Fool’s joke that he clarified in a follow-up post.

“It’s gotten midday so I can tell you now that I’m not actually going back to ‘Good Morning Britain.’ That was just a little April Fool’s joke but oh, did I catch some big fish with this one. Most amusing,” he said, before plugging his new anti-cancel culture book.

Earlier in March, Morgan left “Good Morning Britain” in the aftermath of his comments regarding Markle. The morning show co-host said he didn’t believe her when she told Oprah Winfrey she’d experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as an official member of Britain’s royal family.

ITV confirmed the decision in a statement that read, “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”