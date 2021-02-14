Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Have Second Child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a second child, according to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The announcement comes nearly two years after the couple gave birth to their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, and just over a year after they announced that they would be stepping down from their roles in the royal family and become financially independent, though the Duke of Sussex still keeps his place in the line of succession.

Since then, the pair have moved to the United States and have signed deals with Netflix and Spotify through their new company, Archewell, launching a new podcast and developing new streaming shows, films, and documentaries.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” the spokesperson’s statement reads.

Last November, Markle revealed in a guest column for The New York Times that she had suffered a miscarriage last summer, writing that she suffered “an almost unbearable grief” and that through her experience she learned that miscarriages happen more frequently than she thought.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” she wrote. “In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”