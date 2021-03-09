meghan markle interview princess diana

Harpo Productions/BBC

Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana’s 1995 Bombshell

by | March 9, 2021 @ 6:35 AM

A lot has changed in 25 years, but interest in the royal family is apparently not one of them

Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday CBS interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drew a heck of a TV audience. It just wasn’t enough to match watch Harry’s mum got on ABC’s “20/20” way back in 1995.

But it came close.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

