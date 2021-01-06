Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters have stormed the U.S. Capitol, violently pushing past police and forcing Congress into lockdown amid the Electoral College vote certification on Wednesday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew beginning at 6 p.m. ET, and members of the House and Senate have been instructed to shelter in place. Vice President Mike Pence, who was overseeing the electoral vote certification, was evacuated from the Capitol.

Groups of Trump supporters were able to push past and topple barricades surrounding the perimeter of the Capitol shortly before 1 p.m. ET before pushing past police and entering the Capitol. Video footage taken at the scene also shows rioters breaking glass on doors and in windows, discharging a fire extinguisher outside the Senate chamber and violently clashing with police.

As of 3 p.m. ET, individuals were attempting to breach the House door, leading to an armed standoff with police.

Trump supporters could also be heard chanting, “Take the building,” “stop the steal” and “take the Capitol.”

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Trump tweeted to his followers.

About half an hour later, Trump followed up with another tweet asking his supporters to not be violent.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” he tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday during a rally ahead of the electoral vote certification, Trump urged his supporters to head to the Capitol. “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol. And we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump said outside the White House.

“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” he added. “You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

Trump protesters just discharged a fire extinguisher outside Senate chamber. Many protesters are inside building, and most people are hiding from them pic.twitter.com/0y2sk8LHWd — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2021

The Capitol is literally being broken into. We’re under siege. pic.twitter.com/HW5bxbyr0h — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021