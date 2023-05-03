The “Bridgerton” spinoff, “Queen Charlotte,” whisks viewers away right back into the Regency Era world of Julia Quinn’s novels. Golda Rosheuvel returns to portray the older version of Queen Charlotte, whose storyline in "Bridgerton” hints how important her coronation and marriage to King George was for race in the ton. Adjoah Andoh and Ruth Gemmell also reprise their roles of Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton in “Queen Charlotte.”
Newcomers India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thomas portray the younger versions of Queen Charlotte, King George and Lady Danbury, respectively. And of course, Dame Julie Andrews returns to voice our favorite gossipmonger Lady Whistledown.
Netflix
Young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio)
India Amarteifio plays the young version of Queen Charlotte, who comes all the way from Germany. She arrives six hours before she is to wed King George, whom she has never met. Amarteifio’s Charlotte is headstrong like Golda Rosheuvel’s version. She can’t shake her young attendant Brimsley (Sam Clemett) who remains five steps behind her at all times. Charlotte doesn’t want to marry someone she doesn’t know, and she makes that very clear by trying to climb over the garden wall. India has previously appeared in an episode of “Sex Education” Season 1 as Lizzie, who gets asked to the dance by a boy with a baked cake, in an episode of “Doctor Who” as Alison, “Line of Duty” and “The Tunnel.”
Netflix
Young King George (Corey Mylchreest)
King George is the sovereign of Europe, and he carries a lot on his shoulders. He introduces himself to Charlotte as “Just George.” He loves to farm and work with his hands, and he also loves science, specifically astronomy. He faces intense pressure from his mother Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley), who needs him to be a perfect ruler. Mylchreest has previously appeared as Adonis on “The Sandman” and in several short films such as “Mars” (2021) and “Elevator Pitch” (John Hubbard).
Netflix
Young Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas)
Young Lady Agatha Danbury was married to Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri) after she was promised to him at a very young age. She doesn’t exactly enjoy this marriage, as Lord Danbury is much older than her, but she makes due in her own ways. She gets placed in Queen Charlotte’s court, and she is a master at political strategy and advancing “The Great Experiment.”
Netflix
Older Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoah Andoh)
Widow Lady Agatha Danbury lives on her own in a grand mansion, and she serves as one of the queen’s confidants. We also see her supporting Violet Bridgerton in “Queen Charlotte.” She has worked hard for her status in the ton. Adjoah Andoh has appeared in “Invictus” (2009) as Brenda Mazibuko, “Fractured” (2019) as Dr. Jacobs, and “The Witcher” as Nenneke.
Older Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel)
Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte appears in both seasons of “Bridgerton,” in which she attempts matchmaking by declaring each marriage market season’s most desirable woman. In “Queen Charlotte,” we get more of her side of the story with the 13 children she has had with King George as well as her day-to-day life as the more active monarch of the ton. Rosheuvel has previously appeared as Agnes in “Lady Macbeth” (2016), Sally Thomas in an episode of “Luther,” a hostel worker in an episode of “Rev.” and in a few episodes of “Silent Witness.” She also played Shadout Mapes in “Dune” (2021).
Netflix
Young Brimsley (Sam Clemmett)
Brimsley is Charlotte’s aide and servant. He remains five paces behind her at all times, and he knows how best to help her in any given situation. He helps her sneak around and cut corners in terms of publicity. He sees a side of her that many do not get to see. Sam Clemmett played Yuri in “Cherry” (2021), Charlie McDonald in “The War Below” (2021) and Rackway in the show “Endeavor.”
Netflix
Lady Violet Ledger Bridterton (Ruth Gemmell)
Ruth Gemmell’s Lady Violet appears in the more recent timeline of “Bridgerton," but she is actually much younger than Lady Danbury and Queen Charlotte. She is also widowed, but she has her eight children to put through the marriage market, and so far she has successfully seen Daphne and Anthony through. Ruth Gemmell has previously appeared in “F” (2010) as Sarah Balham, “Primeval” as Katherine Kavanagh and “Fever Pitch” as Sarah Hughes.
Netflix
Reynolds (Freddie Dennis)
Reynolds is King George’s aide. He does all of the king’s bidding and looks out for him, just as Brimsley does for Charlotte. Prior to “Queen Charlotte,” Dennis appeared in the HBO Max show, “The Nevers.”
Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley)
Princess Augusta raised King George mostly by herself after the death of his father. She is behind some of the decisions he makes, but she also has to contend with several men like Lord Bute and other members of Parliament, so she plays the game of politics. She butts heads with Charlotte as well, and she duels linguistically with Arsema Thomas’ Lady Danbury for the rules of The Great Experiment. Michelle Fairley is most well known for her role of Catelyn Stark in “Game of Thrones.” She plays Sally Mitchell in “Philomena” (2013) and Mrs. Granger in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” (2010).
Netflix
Young Lady Violet Ledger (Connie Jenkins-Greig)
The younger version of Violet Bridgerton, whose maiden name is Ledger, is portrayed by Connie Jenkins’Greig, who captures her sharp perception and curiosity. Jenkins-Greig has appeared in “Love Without Walls” (2023).
Netflix
Old King George (James Fleet)
James Fleet plays the older version of King George, who appears in “Bridgerton." He is known for appearing in“Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994) playing Tom, “Sense and Sensibility” (1995) as John Dashwood, and “Phantom of the Opera” (2004) as LeFevre.
Netflix
Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri)
Lord Danbury enjoys a good hunt, and he tends to his young wife, Lady Agatha Danbury when he can, but he likes to claim all of her quiet victories. Nri has made appearances in “The Power,” “This Life,” “Star Wars Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker” (2019), “The Witches” (2020) and “Tale of the Mummy” (1998).
Netflix
Adolphus (Tunji Kasim)
Prince Adolphus makes the marriage agreement and signs the contract that binds his sister Charlotte to George. He visits once in a while after dropping her off at the palace. Tunji Kasim appeared in “The Good Liar” (2019) as Michael, “Florence Foster Jenkins” (2016) as Private Smith and the show “Nearly Famous” as Joe Bailey. He also plays Ned Nickerson in The CW’s “Nancy Drew.”