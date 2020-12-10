Rachel McAdams has closed a deal to reprise her role as Christine Palmer in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Benedict Cumberbatch is set to return as the sorcerer supreme in the upcoming sequel, and “Spider-Man” director Sam Raimi is set to direct.

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to return as sorcerers Wong and Karl Mordo. Elizabeth Olsen is also reprising her role as Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlet Witch. Olsen’s upcoming Disney+ series “WandaVision” will premiere on the streamer in December.

Details of the film are still under wraps, but during Marvel’s 2019 presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said the “Doctor Strange” sequel will be “the first scary MCU film.” But, Feige joked, “It’s gonna be PG-13 and you’re going to like it!”

Up-and-coming screenwriter Jade Bartlett wrote the latest draft of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for Marvel Studios.

Scott Derrickson will remain an executive producer after he stepped down from directing the sequel earlier this year due to creative differences. Marvel said in a statement to TheWrap at the time, “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ due to creative differences. Derrickson will stay on as an executive producer and we remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Cumberbatch first reported to set as Doctor Strange on the third “Spider-Man” film, which is currently in production in Atlanta.

Rachel McAdams most recently starred in the Netflix musical comedy “Eurovision.” She is repped by Magnolia Entertainment, WME and attorney Barry Hirsch.

Marvel had no comment.