2021 NBA Finals - Game Two

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ratings: Another Suns Win Shines Bright for ABC

by | July 9, 2021 @ 8:59 AM

CBS, NBC and Fox tied for second place behind ABC’s NBA Finals

ABC cruised to a Thursday ratings victory thanks to Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

The home team Phoenix Suns won Game 2 118-108. Phoenix now has a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

50/50 Women on Boards Host 2020 Global Conversation on Board Diversity

Only One Major U.S. Entertainment Company Board Has Achieved Gender Parity | Chart
Big Brother

‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Premiere Jumps 10% in Viewers From Last Summer’s Start
ByteDance cofounder resigns as CEO tiktok

As TikTok Extends Videos to 3 Minutes, Are Longer Videos Making a Comeback?
newsletter wars substack twitter facebook

Can Facebook’s Substack Rival Get Creators to Jump Ship?

NBA Finals Game 1 Boxes Out ‘AGT’ in Early Ratings
jeopardy guest host ratings

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Savannah Guthrie (Photos)
bachelorette stanley cup game 4

Ratings: ‘The Bachelorette’ Faces Off With Stanley Cup Finals Game 4

No LeBron, No Problem: NBA Finals Ratings Should Top Last Year’s Despite Suns-Bucks Matchup
cannes opener

Why Cannes Film Festival Deal-Making Will Be Different This Year

Sun Valley’s ‘Summer Camp for Billionaires’ Returns – Will Big Deals Follow?
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fall to New Lows