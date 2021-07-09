Ratings: Another Suns Win Shines Bright for ABC

CBS, NBC and Fox tied for second place behind ABC’s NBA Finals

The home team Phoenix Suns won Game 2 118-108. Phoenix now has a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.

ABC cruised to a Thursday ratings victory thanks to Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Join WrapPRO for Exclusive Content, Full Video Access, Premium Events, and More!

Last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points and added 12 rebounds in a story losing effort. Suns shooting guard Devin Booker led his team with 31 points.

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.8 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers.

CBS, Fox and NBC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.3. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.1 million, NBC was third with 1.5 million and Fox was fourth with 1.5 million.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 549,000.

We do not yet have Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.

More to come…