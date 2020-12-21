Home for Holidays

CBS

Ratings: CBS’ 22nd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Delivers Coal in Key Demo

by | December 21, 2020 @ 8:39 AM

But its lead-in, Garth Brooks’ and Trisha Yearwood’s live holiday concert, brought some Christmas joy

Good tidings, NBC, bad tidings Giants fans: The final “Sunday Night Football” game before Christmas, in which the Cleveland Browns pretty much dashed New York’s playoff hopes, easily topped primetime last night. CBS got off to a nice start with its own NFL overrun and “60 Minutes,” but settled down quite a bit by the time its holiday specials aired.

Still, Garth Brooks’ and Trisha Yearwood’s live holiday concert entertained a decently sized audience. But the 22nd annual “Home for the Holidays” special at 10 p.m. settled for a rough 0.2 rating among adults 18-49.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

