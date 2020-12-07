A Holly Dolly Christmas

CBS

Ratings: Dolly Parton’s ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ on CBS Warms More Than 6 Million Hearts

by | December 7, 2020 @ 9:18 AM

But, you know, football gonna football

Even Jolene watched Dolly Parton’s CBS Christmas special last night. “A Holly Dolly Christmas” drew 6.2 million total viewers on Sunday, making it primetime’s most-watched entertainment show.

Why is the “entertainment” distinction here important? Well, because both NFL football and CBS’ newsmagazine program “60 Minutes” attracted more eyeballs on the evening.

