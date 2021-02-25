Ratings: ‘For Life’ Finds a Little More Life With Season 2 Finale

NBC gave everyone else a shot by airing “One Chicago” reruns

The 50 Cent-produced drama added some viewers from last week’s episode and stayed flat in the key ratings demo.

ABC’s “For Life” had some life with its Season 2 finale — but really, just some.

NBC aired all reruns of its “One Chicago” shows on Wednesday, giving everyone else a chance. ABC and Fox tied NBC atop adults 18-49, but NBC finished first in total viewers.

NBC, ABC and Fox tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. Fox had a 4 share, NBC and ABC got 3s. NBC was first in total viewers with an average of 3.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. ABC was second with 2.8 million and Fox was fourth with 2.495 million.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 got a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. At 8:30, “American Housewife” had a 0.6/4 and 3.1 million viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.6/4 and 3.7 million viewers. At 9:30, “Call Your Mother” drew a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers. “For Life” at 10 managed a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers, stead in the demo with last week’s ratings and up 300,000 total viewers.

Fox aired two hours of “Name That Tune” last night. At 8, the revived game show got a 0.5/3 and 2.4 million viewers. At 9, the Jane Krakowski-hosted series rose to a 0.6/4 and 2.6 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fifth in viewers with 1.3 million.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.535 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 received a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million viewers. Repeats followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 581,000. “Riverdale” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 618,000 viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” got a 0.1/1 and 543,000 viewers.