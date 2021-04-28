Ratings: ‘Kenan’ Finale Can’t Keep NBC Out of 5th-Place Tie With Telemundo

Become a member to read more.
CBS finished first on Tuesday, when NBC’s “Kenan” season finale certainly did not.
In overall audience size, “NCIS” actually beat the rest of the Big 4 competition combined at 8 o’clock. CBS’ “FBI” pulled off the same feat at 9 p.m. — and by a wider margin.
Fox, ABC and Univision tied for second place in the key demo’s ratings.
CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Each of the network’s procedural dramas received a 0.6 rating and 4 share. “NCIS” at 8 earned 8.2 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” had 7.4 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got 5.5 million total viewers.
Fox, ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. Fox was second in total viewers with 2.5 million, ABC was third with 2.3 million and Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.
For Fox, “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million total viewers.
For ABC, “Pooch Perfect” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Black-ish” got a 0.3/2 and 2 million total viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million total viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 closed out primetime with a 0.3/3 and 2.6 million total viewers.
NBC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 938,000.
For NBC, “Young Rock” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million total viewers. The “Kenan” finale at 8:30 got a 0.4/3 and 1.8 million total viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 775,000.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio