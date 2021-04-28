Ratings: ‘Kenan’ Finale Can’t Keep NBC Out of 5th-Place Tie With Telemundo

In overall audience size, “NCIS” actually beat the rest of the Big 4 competition combined at 8 o’clock. CBS’ “FBI” pulled off the same feat at 9 p.m. — and by a wider margin.

CBS finished first on Tuesday, when NBC’s “Kenan” season finale certainly did not.

Fox, ABC and Univision tied for second place in the key demo’s ratings.

CBS was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers. Each of the network’s procedural dramas received a 0.6 rating and 4 share. “NCIS” at 8 earned 8.2 million total viewers. At 9, “FBI” had 7.4 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” at 10 got 5.5 million total viewers.

Fox, ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.4/3. Fox was second in total viewers with 2.5 million, ABC was third with 2.3 million and Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For Fox, “The Resident” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.1 million total viewers. At 9, “Prodigal Son” got a 0.3/2 and 1.8 million total viewers.

For ABC, “Pooch Perfect” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Black-ish” got a 0.3/2 and 2 million total viewers. “Mixed-ish” at 9:30 received a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million total viewers. “Big Sky” at 10 closed out primetime with a 0.3/3 and 2.6 million total viewers.

NBC and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. NBC was fourth in total viewers with 2.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 938,000.

For NBC, “Young Rock” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 2.4 million total viewers. The “Kenan” finale at 8:30 got a 0.4/3 and 1.8 million total viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 775,000.

More to come…