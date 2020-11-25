NBC’s primetime matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been delayed until Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Ravens.

The news was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport. “This decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the league said in a statement.

This week at least 10 employees and players on the Ravens tested positive, including the team’s top two running backs. At least 7 players were put on the NFL’s COVID-19 list in the past three days, which is for those that test positive and close contacts.

It’s the second Thursday game that had to be pushed back due to an outbreak this year and robs NBC of what would have been a highly-watched primetime contest. Last year’s primetime matchup on Thanksgiving between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints drew more than 21 million viewers.

With the game between the Ravens and Steelers, among the NFL’s best rivalries, kicked to Sunday afternoon, it could leaves NBC without a makeup, since Fox and CBS have rights to that timeslot. When an earlier “Thursday Night Football” game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills was delayed to the following Monday, it was still aired by Fox and Amazon.

The postponement leaves only two games on Thanksgiving. The Detroit Lions will host the Houston Texans in the early game on CBS at 1:30 p.m ET, while the Dallas Cowboys will host the Washington Football Team at 4:30 p.m. on Fox.